Town Creek man facing drug charges

Feb. 7—A Town Creek man is facing felony drug charges following his arrest Friday by Lawrence County authorities.

The Lawrence County Narcotics/Vice Unit charged Timothy Mayes, 39, with trafficking in marijuana, distribution of a methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said that on Friday the Lawrence County Special Response Team executed search warrants on multiple locations linked to Mayes in the Red Bank community.

"When we closed in on him, he took off running with the dope, and we observed him going into a relative's house carrying a duffel bag and backpack that were discovered to be containing drugs," said Lawrence Sheriff Chief Deputy Brian Covington.

Prior to the search warrant executions, Mayes was observed moving large bags from one residence to another, the Sheriff's Office said. It was later determined Mayes was attempting to move drug-related evidence including 20 pounds of marijuana, 20 grams of methamphetamine, 11 grams of cocaine, prescription pills, multiple firearms, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of U.S. currency.

"We've been following up with citizens' complaints about possible drug activity, not just on this case but others too," Covington said.

Mayes was released on bail Sunday, according to jail records.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.