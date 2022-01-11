Town devastated by flooding needs more skilled workers
About 800 homes were heavily damaged in the deadly Aug. 21 flooding incident, and 400 of those were complete losses.
There have been critics on both sides of the aisle over high-speed rail spending.
His parents reported the teen missing on Friday.
Your favorite Kentucky Derby Festival events are returning in person with their pre-pandemic fanfare in 2022 although some will take place on new days
University of Louisville department chairs was told courses designated as in-person may not be moved online and “violations may result in discipline.”
Which Camaro would you choose?
The Supreme Court let stand an Appeals Court ruling last week, affirming that the charges must be dismissed against Kristine and Michael Barnett.
Trump wants a judge to dismiss three lawsuits seeking to hold him responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection.View Entire Post ›
The House Administration Committee — another key player in the building drive to reform the Electoral Count Act — will call for at least four changes to the century-old legislation in a report being released as early as this week, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Calls to update the act, which dates to 1887 and was the vehicle by which former President Trump hoped to reverse his 2020 election loss, have been a rare area of bipartisan interest in both chambers.Stay on top of the latest market tr
As they steal the valuable car part in parking lots in broad daylight, one Kitsap mechanic says he's seeing more cars hit.
The former Democratic Senate leader, who died Dec. 28 at 82, lies in state today in a Capitol once again seized by debate over its functioning as an institution and its ability to solve the people’s problems
The program needs to be overhauled, Thomas Elias writes, because there's no way to even say how much criminals are scamming.
The U.S. Air Force is giving itself more time to assess upgrades to the camera system used to guide the boom for refueling.
Atmospheric rivers were quick to bring flooding rains to the Bay Area when California's water year began on Oct. 1. In the mountains, the Sierra Nevada saw a record-setting 18 feet of snow during December alone. "We saw 214 inches of snowfall for December, which blows the previous record of 179 inches set in 1970 completely out of the water," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist at the University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab, which has been taking daily measurements of t
On Tuesday, Green Brick stock got an upgrade for its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating from 93 to 96.
Authorities are still investigating.
Insider spoke with dietitians about the benefits and drawbacks of different kinds of dairy and nondairy milks for a variety of diets and lifestyles.
Stranded motorist wait for a tow on a section of Interstate 95 Tuesday Jan. 4, 2022, in Ladysmith, Va. Close to 48 miles of the interstate was closed due to ice and snow. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Davante Williams made a vow that he had to keep. "I'm responsible for her and me at this moment," he told The Washington Post. Amid the chaos of the winter storm-induced traffic standstill on Interstate 95 in Virginia last week, Williams saved the day. Not from a police car or even a snowplow, but rather
Only one vehicle was involved, police said, and it came to rest in two pieces near the Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex.
Starting Saturday, private health insurers will be required to cover up to eight home COVID-19 tests per month for people on their plans. The Biden administration announced the change Monday as it looks to lower costs and make testing for the virus more convenient amid rising frustrations.
Marton Fucsovics also said many other tennis players agree.