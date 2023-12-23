Out-of-town family members find body in freezer in Allied Gardens: SDPD

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police are investigating a suspicious death in Allied Gardens after a family visiting from out-of-town discovered a body in a freezer.

The San Diego Police Department responded Friday at 11:45 a.m. to a home in the 4900 block of Zion Ave. for reports of a death.

Police say out-of-town family members discovered a dead body inside a chest freezer at a home in Allied Gardens and immediately called police. No other details were given at this time about the discovery.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit Eastern Division was called in to investigate due to the unusual location of the body.

SDPD reports the cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office. Because of the state of the body, police say it unclear if there were any traumatic injuries.

Police believe the victim is a female, but did not give any additional information.

As detectives continues to investigate the situation, they urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

