Town feeling the hit since bank closures - traders

Sam Papworth has owned a butcher's shop in Fakenham, Norfolk, for 30 years and has noticed the lower footfall

The closure of three banks in a market town has had a big effect on other businesses, traders have claimed.

Fakenham HSBC was the first to shut this year in May, followed by NatWest in August and Barclays in early October.

Businesses have told the BBC they noticed the town was becoming quieter, except on market days.

North Norfolk District Council said it had "raised concerns" over the impact of bank closures and hoped new banking hubs would be established.

Greengrocer Denise Benbow said: "I think the footfall has changed quite dramatically. It's very quiet in the shop, especially in the afternoons."

Sam Papworth, who has had a butcher's shop in Fakenham for 30 years, said: "The town has changed a great deal since the closure, even with one bank and a building society still open."

He worries if more go, "it's just another reason for somebody not to come to Fakenham".

Denise Benbow, who runs the greengrocer's, has had to change how her business operates by queuing up at the Post Office to pay in cash and get change.

She said it had put pressure on the postmistress, as she dealt with the Post Office's own services and people's finances.

Samantha Bolton, a local cafe manager, said: "Sometimes there are shortages on change to meet demand from local businesses, with times when they are completely out."

Samantha Bolton, who manages a cafe called Flour and Bean, said "the Post Office staff do a marvellous job", considering the circumstances

Steve Blatch, chief executive of North Norfolk District Council, said the authority recognised the uncertainties the bank closures had caused, adding: "This is a national trend and not something unique to north Norfolk or Fakenham.

"We have raised concerns over the impact of bank closures in towns across the district, in hope that new banking hubs might be established."

He encouraged Fakenham residents to "shop local" and support local businesses that "often provide a better and more personalised service".

