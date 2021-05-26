Town finds no proof of racial motivation behind officer's use of 'OK' symbol

May 26—WADESBORO — The Town of Wadesboro confirmed Tuesday that Wadesboro police officer Thomas Luckey resigned from the department earlier this month after an internal investigation into a photo posted to social media showing Luckey making the "OK" hand gesture, which in recent years has been used by white supremacists online to mean "white power."

The department and Luckey decided a "mutual separation" would be best for the town. WPD placed Luckey on paid administrative leave when the investigation began in March. Town Manager David Edwards and Chief of Police Thedis Spencer said in a statement that the town took the issue "very seriously," adding that the "exhaustive" investigation included interviews with more than a dozen people, gathering evidence about the hand gesture and research into its history.

"[T]here was not sufficient proof to determine whether or not his actions were racially motivated," the town said in a press release. "It was, however, decided that throughout the course of the incident and the community's response that a mutual separation would be beneficial for the safety and security of both the community and our officers."

"We wish nothing but the best for him and his family, and are thankful for all the dedication and hard work throughout his tenure here," the statement continued.

This press release and confirmation of Luckey's departure comes after weeks of requests for comment by The Anson Record.

How we got here

A local news organization posted the photo as part of a large photo collection on Facebook following senior night for the Richmond Senior High School varsity boys' soccer team on March 8. Luckey is shown during the opening ceremony making the hand sign at his waist while posing alongside his wife, who is also making the sign, and their son, a player on the RSHS varsity soccer team, who is not making the hand sign.

Story continues

Facebook users recognized the hand signal and began raising concern with local leaders, and reported it to the Wadesboro Police Department, Spencer confirmed. When reached for comment at the time, Edwards said in an email, "The Town is very much aware of the photograph circulating that concerns one of our police officers. We are actively investigating the nature of this incident."

In 2019, the Anti-Defamation League deemed the "OK" sign a hate symbol after white supremacists co-opted the symbol to mean "white power," with three fingers extended representing a "W" and the thumb and index finger forming a "P."

The news that Luckey was being investigated generated outrage on social media. Family friends interviewed by The Anson Record and other social media users have claimed that he was just playing the "circle game," which involves trying to catch another person looking at the circle formed by your thumb and index finger held below your waist. Attempts to reach Luckey or his wife for comment have been unsuccessful.

Luckey, who held the rank of sergeant and served as a police investigator at the time of his departure, started with the Wadesboro Police Department in 2004. He was suspended for one day in 2016 and two days in 2019, both without pay, according to the town, though the reason for these suspensions is unclear.

Several Anson residents claimed to have experienced racial profiling from Luckey while gathering outside the Wadesboro Police Department after the photo circulated online. Spencer told The Anson Record in March that Luckey has had several complaints filed against him, but declined to give specifics on the nature of these complaints.

Edwards denied The Anson Record's request for records of formal complaints filed against Luckey, stating in an email that, "these records are only exempted from the confidentiality requirements of the personnel record if such investigations are part of determining whether a criminal act was committed. No such complaints or investigations have been filed, and as such these records are barred from disbursement."

Under North Carolina General Statute 160A-168(c1)(2), it states that among the information that do not "need" to be disclosed by a city government are "[i]nvestigative reports or memoranda and other information concerning the investigation of possible criminal actions of an employee, until the investigation is completed and no criminal action taken, or until the criminal action is concluded."

"To the community — we want to thank you for supporting the Town of Wadesboro and the Wadesboro Police Department as we strive daily to provide the highest level of service to all our citizens," the press release reads. "Every employee we have is held to the highest standard of professionalism and respect, and we will continue to grow and thrive as we work together more effectively."

Gavin Stone contributed to this report.

Reach Liz O'Connell at 704-994-5471 or at [email protected]