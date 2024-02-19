The Town Forum to Ranie Woods: Some little-known facts for Black History Month in Kitsap

As a person who enjoys dabbling into history, I have always liked the "Did you know?" part of an article. As we continue to celebrate the outstanding local African American pioneers and shine light on bits and pieces of Kitsap County History, the good and the bad, I have constructed this list.

Did you know...

1. Between 1870 and 1899, many young black men came to the Kitsap Peninsula to work in the logging and sawmill industries.

2. There were around 100 African Americans living in Bremerton at the start of the century, but swelled to over 10,000 during WWII due to the call for workers at PSNS to help with the war efforts.

3. Evergreen Rotary Park was at one time used by the city's Black churches for baptisms.

4. In the 1940s the Jewish community was the first to make the newly arrived blacks feel welcome, outside of the government. Blacks worked for and with a number of Jewish citizens to integrate the community and started a club called The Town Forum. The Bremerton Sun branded the group as Communist.

5. In 1938, there were 18 Black property owners in Bremerton, and Navy Yard City was the only place Blacks could live.

6. The city’s father William Bremer, whose name Bremerton bears, built a night club for Blacks only, to prevent them from socializing with whites. It was located on Callow Avenue and was called The Casina.

7. Downtown restaurants did not serve Blacks until 1944, when Lillian Walker led a sit in at the Triangle Restaurant, which was located on the corner of Pacific and Front Street. That action helped de-segregate other businesses in Bremerton.

8. Lillian Walker could have "passed," meaning she was an African American who looked like a white person but would not release their ethnicity to anyone in order to gain access in education, employment and other areas that African Americans were prevented from entering.

9. In the early 1940s, established Black residents blamed the newly arrived Blacks, especially from the South, for disturbing the status quo. The issue of covert racism of the North versus the covert racism of the South was heavily debated.

10. Jimmie Simmons was the first Black Deputy Sheriff in Kitsap County, but he could only arrest Blacks.

11. The first Black-owned business in downtown Bremerton was owned by Albert Thomas: The O'Neal Shoe Repair Shop, located on Pacific Avenue.

12. Ranie Woods was the first African American police officer in Bremerton, and later became a detective.

13. Jim Henry, who passed away at age 80 in 2017, was the first African American city council member in Poulsbo, elected in 2000.

14. Not only did Bremerton have a Tuskegee Airman in its midst, Al Colvin, the city also had a Buffalo Soldier, Louis Thomas, who along with Colvin help start a Black Credit Union.

15. Sinclair Heights, the segregated housing projects on the west side of Bremerton, produced individuals who have influenced not only the city of Bremerton but also the state of Washington, the United States and the world.

These “Did You Know?” moments lead me into this poem by an unknown author, dedicated to us by the Honorable Deacon Fally Tyson, whose family is still making history in the State of Washington.

An old man going along a highway,

Came at eventide, cold and gray,

Through which was flowing a sullen tide.

He crossed the chasm in twilight dim,

The rippling stream had no fear for him.

When he turned, when safe on the other side,

He built a bridge to span the tide.

"Why waste your time building here?

Your journey will end at the close of this day,

And you will never again pass this way."

The old man lifted his gray head and said:

"There follows after me this day,

A youth whose feet must pass this way.

And the chasm which meant naught to me,

To that fair lad may a pitfall be.

He, too must cross in twilight dim,

Dear friend, I'm building this bridge for him."

Our future is bright!

Roosevelt Smith

Roosevelt Smith is a trustee on the board of the Kitsap County History Museum, a Bremerton Arts Commissioner, past commander of Kitsap National Association of Black Veterans (NABVETS) and writes a weekly column for the Kitsap Sun on Black History Month during the month of February.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Fifteen facts for Black History Month in Kitsap County