Town of Fulton man arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn, exploiting child

The Janesville Gazette, Wis.
·1 min read

Mar. 18—JANESVILLE — A town of Fulton man was arrested Tuesday on tentative charges of possessing child porn and exploiting a child, according to a Rock County Sheriff's Office news release that did not provide further details about the matter.

The sheriff's office announced its arrest of Noah W. Eisele, 34, after executing a search warrant Tuesday at 1852 W. Emerald Terrace.

The District Attorney's Office as of Wednesday afternoon did not appear to have filed charges against Eisele in this matter, but the charges the sheriff's office referred to the district attorney are numerous counts of:

* Possession of child porn.

* Sexual exploitation of a child.

* Using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

* Causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity.

Eisele, who was held at the Rock County Jail, is scheduled for an initial appearance at 3 p.m. today, when it is possible a criminal complaint with more details on the matter could be filed.

