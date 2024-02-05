Town of Gilbert rejects blame for kids' seizures

Feb. 5—Two Gilbert families allege that toxic sewer gas from a town pipeline has caused ongoing life-threatening seizures in their elementary school-aged sons.

The families' notices of claim against the town in November totaled $55 million but were deemed denied after Gilbert took no action.

"The city didn't reply within 60 days so the next step would be for us to file a complaint in Superior Court," said attorney Buddy Rake, who represents the two boys and their families.

Rake declined to respond to additional questions about the two cases, which involve Gilbert Christian Schools' Greenfield campus.

He represented Sean and Meredith Reyes and their then-fourth-grade son, whose name was redacted in the claim, and William and Jaclyn Pfeifer and Mark Leibfried and their then-third grader.

The town did not respond to questions about the claims.

The council is meeting behind closed doors Tuesdays to discuss a number of items, including "notice of claims involving Gilbert Christian Schools." Apparently, the town's received additional claims for damages but it would not confirm.

Both boys attended Gilbert Christian Schools' Greenfield campus, where they were exposed to hydrogen sulfide or other neurotoxic gases, Rake claimed.

The school's principal did not respond to questions.

According to the claim, the fourth grader began showing signs of illness not long after he started his new school year in December 2022. The third grader became sick after he started school in August 2022.

Rake said that the campus had been battling a foul sewer smell in the preschool and elementary science room, which was "apparent to all, including staff, faculty, students, and parents who picked up and dropped off their children from the first day of school on Aug. 3, 2022."

"On that date, an unidentified eight-grader suffered a seizer," Rake said.

He said that the third-grade student suffered his first grand mal seizure on Sept. 5. A grand mal seizure, now known as a tonic-clonic seizure, causes a loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions.

The boy was transported to a hospital and prescribed anti-seizure medication and on Dec. 9 suffered a second grand mal seizure in school, the claim stated.

In mid- to late-December 2022, the school's Principal Amy Majeski informed families that their concerns "regarding the environmental issue on campus was theirs, too, and that the facilities team was tasked with the quest to identify the cause and plan for a solution," according to the claim.

The fourth-grader suffered his first grand seizure on Dec. 18 and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Rake said that a plumber on Dec. 20 performed a smoke test level "3 up 100 lateral feet of drain and replaced drain lines in the wall behind the lavatory sinks."

The principal in a Jan. 2, 2023 update to the families said that the source of the odor was caused by a compromised PVC pipe in the wall connecting to the sink and was repaired.

Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless, flammable gas that smells like rotten eggs at low concentration levels in the air. It's naturally produced by the breakdown of waste material.

"The problem surrounding the environmental issue, however, was not at all resolved," Rake said. "The foul sewer smell did not go away."

And on Jan. 3, the fourth-grade student suffered his second grand mal seizure, he added.

The boy "vomited and peed himself during the seizure," the claim stated.

By the time Gilbert Fire paramedics arrived, the boy was "coherent and stable" but he suffered a third grand mal seizure the following day on Jan. 4, the claim added.

The boy was rushed to Banner Children's Desert in Mesa where he was prescribed anti-seizure medication. On Jan. 18, the boy suffered his fourth grand mal seizure while on the playground during school, according to the claim.

Again, the boy was rushed to the hospital and his anti-seizure medication increased.

Because the town redacted the juveniles' names and Rake combined both cases in the two separate claims, it was unclear which boy suffered in the multiple ensuing seizures, which went on through May 2023.

The mother of the third-grader removed her son from school May 2 for the rest of the school year after he suffered a seizure during school May 1 and back-to-back seizures on May 2.

In one detailed incident in the claim, the fourth-grader suffered a seizure that caused his head to go back and his eyes to roll.

"After that, he complained of a headache for hours and slept the rest of the night," the claim said.

On May 16, the boy was disoriented and tired in his classroom. A health aide escorted him to the nurse's office, where he was able to answer questions albeit in a slow manner and he appeared confused.

The boy went home and later that day after he felt better, he went to play soccer.

"But as he began to walk out onto the field he started walking in circles," the claim said. "He suffered some kind of seizure, much like the one on May 2."

After sleeping for 45 minutes when he returned home, the boy then took a shower, where he "suffered another grand mal seizure, fell, and threw up," the claim added. During May, the boy suffered 10 seizures.

The claim said that one of the boys nearly died in July after "he suffered another seizure, vomited, aspirated vomit into his lungs, and developed pneumonia."

Two days after, the boy suffered a grand mal seizure and turned blue.

"He was semi-conscious for nearly two hours before returning to a fully conscious state," the claim said.

Rake claimed that the school contacted Gilbert Fire Department four times regarding the student seizures — the two boys in the claim and another student.

"Prior to September 2022, there has been no seizures and after September 2022, the school nurse would see up to 30 students in one day for various ailments such as headaches, dizziness, eye burning, and stomach aches," Rake said in the claims.

He said that town residents also noticed service calls to various manhole coverings in their neighborhoods.

"One such neighborhood was even evacuated for a period of time, pending testing and evaluation by wastewater representatives of Public Works for the Town of Gilbert," he said.

Rake through a public records request in June asked the town for a list of all sewer-related repairs, maintenance and inspections on Greenfield Road between east Ocotillo Road and east Germann Road from Jan. 1 2022 to June 7, 2023.

The town three weeks later provided an Excel spreadsheet with the work performed in the area but did not give any locations for them,

Rake alleged that the town had conducted sewer line repairs adjacent to the campus and that the obnoxious odors, caused by the hydrogen sulfide, were constantly present. There is no proven antidote for hydrogen sulfide poisoning.

Rake added that a teacher in June 2023 reported to the principal that the foul smell coming from the classroom sink was still present.

"When reported to school officials, the water facility across the street was notified and allegedly took some action at their facility to help diminish the odor," Rake said.

The Greenfield Water Reclamation Plant can treat up to 30 million gallons a day of sewage from southeast Mesa, the southeastern portion of Gilbert and all of Queen Creek. The three municipalities jointly own the facility while the city of Mesa operates it.

Rake said that the town's records showed that the level of hydrogen sulfide "consistently" exceeded the safety standard set by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

According to the federal agency, hydrogen sulfide is one of the leading causes of workplace gas inhalation deaths in the country and is highly flammable and toxic, even at low concentrations.

Rake blamed the town's Public Works Department for failing to protect residents from harm.

"The duty was breached when the toxic chemicals were not contained and were emitted for long periods of time," he said.

The medical bills for the third-grader, up to the claim's filing, came to $32,475 and for the fourth-grader $64,221.

The Pfeifer and Leibfried claim demanded $1 million for each of the three parents and $25 million for the boy. The Reyes claim asked for $1 million for each parent and $25 million for the child.

Rake claimed bodily injuries, medical treatment and expense, pain and suffering, lost wages and loss of enjoyment of life.

"The condition of these children is directly related to exposure and toxicity of hydrogen sulfide," Rake maintained. "Both children continue to suffer seizures."