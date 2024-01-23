Town Hall: Getting to root of teen violence begins with recognizing magnitude, working together

Experts say getting to the root of teen violence problems in the Valley, following the beating death of 17-year-old Preston Lord, begins with recognizing the magnitude of the problem and working together with the community to raise awareness.

A panel of mental health experts, educators, politicians and law enforcement officials addressed the recent spate of teen violence with community members during a Town Hall meeting Monday night at Chandler-Gilbert Community College Performing Arts Center.

"I share [the community's] frustration. I share their concern," Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley said during the discussion. "I want to acknowledge my condolences to the Lord family and to everyone that's experienced teen violence."

Wheatly described the violence trend as "a regional issue." She went on to say the Queen Creek Police Department is "working tirelessly" to resolve Lord's case, naming it a "top priority." So far, no arrests have been made in the beating death.

"We're doing everything we can. We're providing information as we can," the mayor told audience members. "As soon as there's more information that we can offer on the case itself, [Queen Creek Police Department] will be the first to notify the public on that."

Panel members spoke about the rise of teen violence in the Valley, why it's recurring and what community members can do.

Dr. Aaron Krasnow, associate vice president of ASU’s Health Services and Counseling Services, explained that these acts of violence are reinforced behaviors learned by the assailants, which negatively impact communities as a whole in indirect ways, he said.

"We have to take a hard look at all of our behaviors. What are we doing that would make [violence] more likely?" Krasnow said.

One of the driving forces behind the Town Hall meeting was the ongoing investigation behind the death of Lord, who was fatally beaten in October of last year by a group of teens known as the "Gilbert Goons." After nearly three months with no arrests made, concerned advocates from Gilbert, Chandler, and Queen Creek banded together to join the discussion and "allow their voices to be heard." They wore orange in honor of Lord's favorite color.

Lord's case also sparked conversations about other acts of group violence amongst teens, including a Valley teen who was attacked by a Gilbert Goon using brass knuckles last month.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb also talked about teen violence and cited the "responsibility" of police officers to bring justice to Lord's family, in addition to many other families and community members affected by the recent violence.

"We take this very seriously. These are extensive cases." Lamb said. "There's a lot that goes into it."

Other panel members, including victims' parents, also spoke about community efforts to protect and educate the youth. This involves groups, such as teachers, community leaders, and political figures, to serve as "role models and watchdogs for teens" through leading by example, which helps to instill change and promote a culture of safety and security.

In addition to leadership, the panel also encouraged creating "a positive environment that allows a space for dialogue with children," which includes direct communication with them through active listening to promote transparency and put an end to "the cycle of teen violence."

"The majority of these kids have very low self-esteem," Lamb stated about gang behavior, such as with the Gilbert Goons. "They're really struggling to find some identity." Lamb and other panelists deduced a "disconnect" between parents and their children, citing bullying as a "significant source of strife" that often goes unchecked by school administrations.

Correspondents for 12News, which hosted the Town Hall, also blamed social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram as culprits behind the violence, calling for action and accountability from them.

When asked about enforcing policies to mitigate violence, Wheatley said "increased police presence" was needed in areas where teens often gather, as well as more active engagement with the community's youth.

"We're only going to solve this by coming together as a community," Wheatley said. "We need to hear from our youth... and encourage them to have these conversations [with them.]"

Wheatley expedited the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council initiative, a commission that lets students be recognized and "have a voice." She also plans to meet with school superintendents and resource officers to ensure the safety of all students in Queen Creek.

Many Valley residents voiced their concerns about teen violence, describing it as a "public safety issue," when the panel opened the floor for questions from audience members.

"I'm glad we're having this conversation, but this conversation should've been had a very, very long time ago," Mesa Pastor Andre Miller shared. "We all need to understand our communities are connected."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Community concerns, frustration voiced at teen violence Town Hall