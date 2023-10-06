NEW IN TOWN: 'The Hideaway' Bar puts its focus on community connection
Mazda has released an updated Miata in Japan with a new limited-slip differential,
Consumers stockpiled savings during the pandemic. Wall Street is no longer interested in estimating how much of this money has been spent.
As founder and CEO of healthy grocery delivery service Hungryroot, Ben McKean has been investigating the power of AI technologies to improve his business. Currently structured as a nonprofit, Every's iOS app leverages AI technologies to create "thought-provoking games" aimed at self-discovery.
Who's in the cast? What are critics saying? Answering all your burning questions about the new Paramount+ film.
WK Kellogg is determined to put its more-than-a-century-old cereal business on the right track after its split with Kellanova.
The answer is, of course, robot learning. Walk into nearly any robotics research lab these days and you will find teams working on tackling the issue. Rather, building more complex and capable systems will almost certainly involve a combination of solutions.
The Texas defense rightfully gets the attention, but the focus needs to be on the Sooners' offense out of the gate.
With this, EngFlow is teaming up with tipi to extend its services beyond support for build tools like Bazel, Goma and Soong to create a remote build service for CMake, the de facto standard for building C++ code. EngFlow co-founder and CEO Helen Altshuler told me that she and her co-founder and CTO Ulf Adams (who were both instrumental in creating Bazel and the community around it) and EngFlow Chief Strategy Officer Rob Khedouri flew to Switzerland last year to meet with the tipi team, which is based in Switzerland. Since it's quite unusual for a startup at EngFlow's stage to invest in other startups, I asked Adams, who noted that the teams actually met multiple times, if they had made that trip to see if they could potentially acquire tipi.
Drag queen Chiquitita is using her voice to celebrate her Latinx and Hispanic culture and to dispel negative stereotypes about the community. The post Native New Yorker Chiquitita uses drag to celebrate Latinx and Hispanic culture appeared first on In The Know.
Meet Kestra, a startup that has been working on an open source project focused on data orchestration across several services, databases, files, repositories and warehouses. The open source project has attracted thousands of stars on GitHub, proving that there’s some interest and potential behind a new data orchestration platform. With a data orchestrator, you can extract, transform and load data (or extract, load and transform data) so that all your data is unified and stored in a single location, such as a data warehouse (Snowflake, Google BigQuery, etc.).
The second day for Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial was filled with jury selection, opening statements and testimonies from the first two witnesses with connections to the FTX crypto exchange, with a peek into what may be in store. SBF followed shortly after. Although he was once known for his scraggly, wild, curly hair and casual outfits of cargo shorts and T-shirts, Bankman-Fried was wearing a gray suit and purple tie with a tighter, new haircut with part of his sideburns shaved off.
"The clout bomb is content made with the algorithm in mind."
Patreon announced a slew of changes to its platform today. The most prominent is that it’s not much easier for non-paying users can access the platform.
Docker today announced a slew of new products at DockerCon, the company's user conference which has returned as an in-person event. The event comes at an interesting point in Docker's history. When it pivoted in 2019 to re-focus on its developer tools and community (and sold Docker Enterprise to Mirantis), the company was seeing just under 12 million monthly active users, Docker CEO Scott Johnston told me.
"People are not aware of our culture as much and they don't know better."
Google has officially announced the Tensor G3, which powers the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.
Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky told the Financial Times that the company is going "a little bit beyond its core business" starting next year.
“This woman wasn’t someone interested in doing Hip-Hop interviews."
Forza Motorsport finally returns six years after the last installment released. It has fantastic driving physics and AI, but lags in details and variety.
The man who hesitated to call last spring’s first-round loss a failure but referenced “steps to success” now realizes the line for what’s acceptable is much higher than before — that a repeat result will be even more disastrous.