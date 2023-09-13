Out-of-town homicide suspects caught by local police

Sep. 13—HIGH POINT — A traffic stop of a stolen car by High Point Police Department officers led to the arrest of a man and woman from Chicago wanted in a homicide in eastern North Carolina.

On Sept. 5 about 1:45 a.m. officers tried to pull over a Toyota Camry on Westchester Drive that was listed as stolen, but the driver of the car tried to speed away, according to police.

The officers chased the Camry to James Road and University Parkway, where the driver struck a fire hydrant and wrecked about 2 a.m.

Officers arrested David Dean Edwards, 28, and Melody Michelle Shipman, 31, both from the same address on W. 87th Street in Chicago.

Edwards and Shipman each are charged with first-degree murder in Rocky Mount in Edgecombe County, east of Raleigh. Both were being held without bond.

Ewards and Shipman, who were in the process of moving from Chicago to Rocky Mount, are accused of killing Jermaine Pone, 39, on Sept. 2, according to the Rocky Mount Telegram newspaper. Pone was found dead along a sidewalk of an apartment complex.

The stolen Camry ties into the homicide, the Telegram reported.

It's not clear why Edwards and Shipman were in High Point. Rocky Mount police did not return calls from The Enterprise.

A High Point Police Department arrest report says that a handgun was found in Edwards' possession following the wreck.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul