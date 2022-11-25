Town of Irmo, other Midlands-area sheriff’s departments to host gun buyback event

Gun owners looking for some extra spending money this holiday season will have a chance to get a few more bucks in exchange for a firearm.

The town of Irmo along with the Lexington and Richland county sheriff’s departments is hosting a gun buyback on Dec. 10. Anyone who turns in a gun to law enforcement at the event will receive a $125 gift card per weapon turned in at the height of the holiday shopping season.

Local officials hope the event combined with the festive season will reduce the number of guns that could potentially wind up being used in crimes in the community.

“You can raise Christmas money for a gun,” said Irmo Mayor Barry Walker. “Nobody is going to check your tags or do a SLED check or anything. You just drive up in your car, we give you a gift card and you keep moving.”

The buyback will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 10 in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church of God in Christ, 220 N. Royal Tower Drive. Walk-ups will not be accepted; anyone bringing in a gun must remain inside a vehicle.

Only complete firearms, or at most a gun missing a small component, will be accepted, not individual firearm components. There will be a limit of five guns accepted per car.

Walker said the impetus behind the buyback was the arrest of a student in Lower Richland who was arrested after he brought his grandfather’s unsecured handgun to school.

“If that gun had been turned in, that kid would not have gotten in trouble,” Walker said. “We’re not trying to take your weapons away from you. If you’re a gun owner and you’re responsible, you keep it.”