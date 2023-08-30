Town of Lewiston approves tote agreement with Modern Disposal

Aug. 30—LEWISTON — Modern Disposal and the Town of Lewiston have signed an agreement for new recycling totes for residents, part of a long-term plan for improving trash and recycling services.

As part of the agreement, the town will purchase around 5,000 recycling carts for all Lewiston residential homes, with Modern reimbursing the town for the cost.

The town will also apply for available state grants to defray the cost of purchase, paying Modern back 50% of grant funding it receives.

These new recycling bins are Modern's first phase of improvements, with all homes receiving a 96-gallon recycling cart with a lid or a 65-gallon cart for lower-volume customers.

Residents are currently provided 18-gallon recycling containers, with collection done on Mondays and a pop-up facility available at its Pletcher Road landfill once a month.

Future phases include expanding bulk and trash services, automating trash services by utilizing trucks with arms that can lift trash containers, and starting an organic collection service for food waste.