Town of Lewiston dealing with flooding issues

Feb. 15—LEWISTON — After the town dealt with a spate of flooding issues following rains on Jan. 26, Lewiston officials are looking into efforts to prevent future damage.

Jeffrey Ritter, Water Pollution Control Center administrator, said the town received dozens of calls about flooded homes and basements last month. The town got an inch and a half of rain on top of an already snow-packed ground.

"Although these episodes seem to be more frequent, the town is doing its best to mitigate problems with drainage and sewer concerns," Ritter said during this week's town board work session.

He attributed some issues to broken or disconnected vent stacks, improper sump pump discharge, downspout gutter discharge issues, and improper basement bathroom infrastructure.

Streets in particular that dealt with flooding included Mountain View Drive, Swann Road, Moore Road, Morgan Drive and Lewiston Town Park. The town has experienced several flooding events in the past few years, this most recent one caused in part by the mild winter Western New York has experienced this season.

Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said he has been looking into what other municipalities were doing to prevent flooding, mainly Albany and Hamilton, Ont., and what the town can and cannot do to help residents.

During the work session, he announced the town would look into a backflow preventer grant program, which reimburses homeowners for installation on their water pipes. The dollar amount and funding sources have not been determined yet, as Broderick and Ritter are discussing it with the town attorney along with other possible infrastructure improvements.

While it could be months before any such plan falls into place, Broderick said they do not want to wait.

"I think it's safe to say we can stop using the term 100-year flood when we get them every couple of years," Broderick said during the meeting.

The Lewiston Town Board is also supporting the efforts of Highway Superintendent Mitch Zahno to increase ditch cleanup and alleviate other drainage issues.

Ritter said the town would want to offer home evaluations and code compliance inspections to educate homeowners on protecting their homes. He encourages anyone with questions about sewer issues to call him at the Water Pollution Control Center.