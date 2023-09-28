Town of Lockport shooting suspect surrenders

Sep. 28—Shooting suspect Jerry Torres Jr., 25, of Lockport, was arrested at 6 p.m. on Tuesday after he turned himself in to the Lockport State Police.

Torres was wanted in connection with an incident that occurred at 7:40 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Wendy's on South Transit Road.

According to a press release, state police say a group of individuals were arguing in the parking lot and that Torres took out a Glock 9mm and shot a 24-year-old in the leg and fled.

The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries to Erie County Medical Center. The firearm was located, police said.

Torres has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He is currently in Niagara County Jail and was arraigned in CAP court.

Torres's bail was set at $500,000 cash.