Town manager in Aynor pleaded guilty to reckless driving charge

An Aynor official has pleaded guilty in December to a reckless driving charge.

Town Manager Lonnie “Tony” Godsey had been charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of beer or wine in a vehicle.

He had hit a traffic sign after running off the road, then crossed over Highway 319 before crashing into a ditch, WBTW reported.

Godsey had to pay a $440 fine, according to TV.

He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center May 7, according to online booking records. He was released the same day.