Town Mask Mandate Rescinded: Around Morristown

MORRISTOWN, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Greater Morristown.

Morristown Mask Mandate Rescinded As COVID Transmission Lessens

Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty issued a mask requirement last month. His repeal takes effect immediately.

Olive Oil Store In Morristown To Close, Looks To Relocate

Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom cited a pandemic-induced decline in foot traffic and an 'unsustainable' rent increase.

Roundabout Coming To Morristown As M-Station Project Progresses

Roadwork on Spring and Morris Streets will begin Feb. 1.

'Hottest' NFL Coach Candidate Is Morristown's Dan Quinn: Report

The Cowboys defensive coordinator and Morris Township native will interview with four teams this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Multimillion-Dollar Renovations Unveiled At Morristown Hyatt

The hotel transformed its guestrooms, lobby, meeting spaces, and food and beverage offerings. Take a look inside.

Fatal, Fiery Crash In Morris Co. Under Investigation

The vehicle struck a concrete traffic barrier on Route 287, exited the roadway and struck a ditch and a tree, State Police said.

