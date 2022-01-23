Town Mask Mandate Rescinded: Around Morristown
MORRISTOWN, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Greater Morristown.
Morristown Mask Mandate Rescinded As COVID Transmission Lessens
Morristown Mayor Tim Dougherty issued a mask requirement last month. His repeal takes effect immediately.
Olive Oil Store In Morristown To Close, Looks To Relocate
Seasons Olive Oil & Vinegar Taproom cited a pandemic-induced decline in foot traffic and an 'unsustainable' rent increase.
Roundabout Coming To Morristown As M-Station Project Progresses
Roadwork on Spring and Morris Streets will begin Feb. 1.
'Hottest' NFL Coach Candidate Is Morristown's Dan Quinn: Report
The Cowboys defensive coordinator and Morris Township native will interview with four teams this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Multimillion-Dollar Renovations Unveiled At Morristown Hyatt
The hotel transformed its guestrooms, lobby, meeting spaces, and food and beverage offerings. Take a look inside.
Fatal, Fiery Crash In Morris Co. Under Investigation
The vehicle struck a concrete traffic barrier on Route 287, exited the roadway and struck a ditch and a tree, State Police said.
This article originally appeared on the Morristown Patch