Town may consider grants to reduce cat population

Dec. 20—Council has no problem with people controlling the homeless cat population in Gilbert by trapping, neutering and returning them back to their habitat — as long as it's not done on town-owned property.

Council members last week held firm to the 2018 ordinance banning the feeding of feral cats on public rights-of-way.

Food is necessary to bait the traps and for the continual feeding of a cat colony until it dies out. Relocating the colony would create a vacuum effect where new cats would move in.

Mayor Brigette Peterson put the ordinance on the Dec. 12 study session so the council as a group could discuss the "hot button" topic and to "get the facts out there."

"The Town of Gilbert owns maybe 5% of the land in Gilbert," Peterson said. "So, 95% of the land in Gilbert is private property and accessible for TNR programs."

She said she liked Vice Mayor Kathy Tilque's proposal that the town provide grant funding to help nonprofits do TNR in neighborhoods. Tilque said that she supported keeping the current ordinance in place.

"But there is a lot of balancing we need to do with that," Peterson continued, asking who would operate the program and which department budget would fund it.

She added that the council recently reviewed $1 billion in capital project needs for Gilbert and struggled with "how much we give" to the proposed grant program.

Peterson also said that she supported the concept of TNR as her then-kitten came from a cat trapped with the intention of being spaded but was already pregnant.

"I really do believe in the program and the process," she said. "I don't think we have an out-of-hand problem here in Gilbert but I do think there is a situation. I'm a huge cat lover and if there's something we can do to maybe help the situation I would."

Parks and Recreation Director Robert Carmona said the town could structure a grant program like Chandler's. There, the city doles out $1,000 per neighborhood to help with TNR for a total of $12,000 a year.

Both council members Chuck Bongiovanni and Yung Koprowski asked if there was a count of the feral cat population in town.

"It's not something that's studied by the town and we don't have any current numbers," Carmona responded. "I think overall we are not aware of any that I can say we have an abundance of in any of our parks based on complaints by users of the park system.

"But I will say it's not something we track in terms of colonies."

Councilwoman Bobbi Buchli said that the Arizona Humane Society used to take in stray cats and wondered if it would do so again if the town gave some funding.

"They can maybe get them domesticated a little bit and then adopt them out after a few months," she said.

"If we could set up a meeting with them and let them know that this whole feral cat issue in Gilbert is way out of hand and we need to find a solution, some kind of solution to humanely make this work out."

Carmona said that there were other nonprofits that would be interested in having that conversation, especially if the town was to offer grants.

He said that staff will look at options based on the council's feedback.

"I would just encourage if we do end up agendizing this discussion (that) it not be about rescinding the ordinance but talking about a program with grants and so forth," Councilman Scott Anderson said.

Peterson said that she agreed. She is the only one on council in 2018 when the ordinance was unanimously adopted without comment. During her 2020 mayoral campaign, she said she was willing to take another look at the ordinance.

"It's a liability for the town and the property we own and that's why that was put into place," Peterson said. "But I think there's a lot of opportunities for us to work with groups potentially and to offer maybe some funding to allow this to happen on the 95% of the land that is out here in the Town of Gilbert that the town doesn't own.

"And maybe we would even help with connections with the person who does own the land if that is a necessary thing that somebody needs help with."

The law does allow the parks and recreation director to allow for feeding for the "purpose of animal rescue, rehabilitation or management" but Carmona has been reluctant to do so.

Penny Self, head of the Gilbert Feral Cats group, called Tilque's proposal "a great suggestion" but she had hoped for more from the council.

"We were hoping that they would take it to heart and address the fact that there is a problem with feral cats due to overpopulation and that TNR needs to be put in place in Gilbert," Self said. "It just felt like it was a superficial study session and it was very, very disappointing."

Self said the council could have required feeders and trappers to sign a waiver releasing the town of liability.

Self said although Carmona stated that he wasn't aware of any problems at the parks, she questioned how he would know as cats are nocturnal.

"Overpopulation is everywhere in Gilbert," she said, noting Buchli acknowledged there is a problem and "all feeders and trappers know" about it.

"I think every option needs to be looked into right now," she said.

Gilbert is the only municipality in the state with a feeding ban on stray cats on public property.

Shortly after it went into effect, a few people received citations for violating it and a man was arrested for feeding on a public right-of-way. It cost him over $10,000 to fight the charge in court.