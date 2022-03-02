Town Meeting Day 2022 results for Chittenden County voting

Many Vermonters voted Tuesday on local candidates, budgets and issues in Town Meeting Day elections.

Three Chittenden County towns voted to allow cannabis sales. Burlington voters rejected a tax increase but approved borrowing and removing local authority to regulate sex workers.

This article is being updated with preliminary results for each Chittenden County city and town as they are available.

Bolton

Proposed town budget: $1,165,162, a 4.9% increase over the current budget, approved 169-9.

Selectboard: Steven Goldfield was elected to a three-year term, incumbent Janet Metz was elected to a two-year term, incumbent Andrew Pond was elected to a two-year term and incumbent Paula Gervia was elected to a two-year term. The town said that, because all candidates were running unopposed, they were declared elected as a slate.

Items: Voters were asked to vote yes or no on the following items:

Paying real and personal property taxes to the Town Treasurer in four installments with due dates of Sept. 15, 2022; Nov. 15, 2022; Feb. 15, 2023; and May 16, 2023. Approved 171-5.

Authorize the Select Board to add a quarter cent to the tax rate to support the Conservation Fund. Approved 122-48.

Authorize cannabis retailers and cannabis integrated licensee operations in the Town of Bolton. Approved 114-63.

Authorize the purchase or lease of an excavator for the Bolton Highway Department, price not to exceed $110,000, to be financed over a period not to exceed 10 years. Approved 144-35.

Burlington

City Council: All candidates were running for two-year terms.

Ward One: Progressive Zoraya Hightower, incumbent, reelected over Democrat Rob Gutman, 585-442.

Ward Two: Progressive Gene Bergman elected (559).

Ward Three: Progressive Joe Magee (incumbent) reelected over Republican Christopher-Aaron P. Felker, 795-304.

Ward Four: Democrat Sarah Carpenter, incumbent, reelected (1,565).

Ward Five: Democrat Ben Traverse (1,208) defeated Independent Faried Munarsyah (259) and Independent Lenora E. Travis (72).

Ward Six: Democrat Karen Paul, incumbent, reelected (1,022).

Ward Seven: Independent Ali Dieng (795), incumbent, reelected over Democrat Aleczander Stith (793) and Independent Olivia Irene Taylor (89)

Ward Eight: Progressive Ali House (321) defeated Democrat Hannah King (278).

Items: Voters were asked to vote yes or no on the following items:

Proposed 5.5% increase to general fund tax rate, rejected 4,672-4,989.

Authorization to issue $23.8 million in general obligations bonds for capital projects, approved 6,783-2,942.

Pledging the credit of the city to secure $1,848,000 of debt for public improvements within the downtown Tax Increment Financing district, approved 6,033-3,651.

Proposed charter change to remove City Council authority to regulate sex workers, approved 6,629-2,919.

Proposed school district budget: $98,232,381, a 3.2% increase over current budget, approved 6,946-2,875.

School board:

Ward One: Aquilas Lokossou elected to a two-year term (799).

Ward Two: Faizo Hassan elected to a two-year term (546)

Ward Three: Polly Vanderputten (incumbent) reelected to a two-year term (913).

Ward Four: Martine Larocque Gulick (incumbent) reelected over Ericka Bundy Redic to a two-year term, 1,170-432.

Ward Five: Lucia W. Campriello elected to a two-year term (1,285).

Ward Six: Clare Wool (incumbent) reelected to a two-year term (994).

Ward Seven: Monika Ivancic (incumbent) reelected to a two-year term (1,321).

Ward Eight: No candidate listed on ballot. 228 write-in votes.

Colchester

Proposed town budget: $13,880,217, a 2.9% increase from the current budget, approved 2,106-704.

Selectboard: Incumbent Charlie Papillo was reelected for a two-year term (2,206).

Maureen P. Dakin defeated Richard Paquette, 1,498-1,038, for the remaining year of a three-year term.

Incumbent Tom Mulcahy was reelected for a three-year term (2,146).

Items: Voters were asked to vote yes or no on the following:

Reauthorize the Selectboard to maintain a reserve fund accumulating annually through the continuation of the existing tax rate in the amount of $0.005 per $100 of assessed property value, for a period of six years, for the purpose of financing the Park Capital Plan. Approved 2,288-540.

Reauthorize the Selectboard to maintain a reserve fund accumulating annually through the continuation of the existing tax rate in the amount of $0.023 per $100 of assessed property value, for a period of six years, for the purpose of financing the Capital Transportation Program. Approved 2,126-676.

$11.5 million in revenue bonds or notes be issued payable only from available grants-in-aid and net revenues derived from the Town’s public sewer system over a period not to exceed thirty years, for improvements with a total estimated cost of $16.7 million to the Town’s public sewer system, specifically the construction of a sewer system in the Malletts Bay area. Approved 2,027-839.

Proposed school district budget: $48,563,209, a 5.3% increase over current budget, approved 1,858-973.

School district article items:

Shall the District set the level of compensation for School Board Directors to $1,700 annually (which is what they are currently paid)? Approved 2,453-376.

Do voters authorize the School Board to borrow money for current and necessary expenses through notes totaling less than the anticipated revenue for the school year with the expectation that the general education payment from the state in September would make up for expenditures? Approved 2,220-604.

School board: Incumbent Nic Longo was reelected to a three-year term (2,149).

Felix Anderson was elected to a two-year term (2,134).

Charlotte

Proposed town budget: $2,616,067, a 24.7% decrease from the current budget.

Selectboard: James M. Faulkner (incumbent), running unopposed for a three-year term; Louise McCarren (incumbent) running unopposed for a two-year term.

Items: Voters were asked whether they approve the following:

Exempting property owned by Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services from educational and municipal property taxes for a five-year period.

Allocating $890,526 to Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue Services for the fiscal year.

Allocating $283,515 to the Charlotte Library for the fiscal year.

Raising $50,000 through property taxes for a feasibility study for the Charlotte Community Center project.

Essex

Proposed town budget: $16,675,241, a 4.7% increase over current budget, approved 4,768-1,266.

Selectboard: Kendall Chamberlin (3,250) and incumbent Dawn Hill-Fleury (4,280) won two three-year terms over Andrew Champagne (1,890).

Ethan Lawrence (2,981) won a one-year term over write-in candidate Brian Shelden (2,507).

Items: Voters approved authorizing cannabis retailers and retail portions of integrated licensee establishments in the town, 3,589-2,473.

Hinesburg

Proposed town budget: $4,802,207, an 8.3% increase over current budget. General government budget of $1,678,706 approved 659-253.

Selectboard: Michael Loner, incumbent, reelected to three-year term (736); Phil Pouech, incumbent, reelected to two-year term (753).

Items: Articles 3 through 10 on the ballot were part of the proposed budget. All were approved except the Hinesburg Community Police Department's budget, which was rejected 431-484.

School board: Keith Roberts was elected for the remaining year of a three-year term (781).

Huntington

Proposed town budget: $2,178,563, a 4.3% increase over current budget

Selectboard: Roman Livak, incumbent, unopposed for a three-year term; Everett Lewis Jr., incumbent, and Yves Gonnet vying for a two-year term.

Items: Shall the voters:

Authorize creating a property reappraisal reserve fund.

Spend up to $93,500 from the general-fund balance for buildings-and-grounds projects including fencing at the town garage, a fuel storage tank at the town garage and repair of the recreation field’s basketball court.

Transfer up to $180,000 from the general-fund fund balance for projects including a bridge replacement on Camels Hump Road.

Jericho

Proposed town budget: $3,235,269, a 3.5% increase over current budget.

Selectboard: Wayne Howe, incumbent, running unopposed for a three-year term.

Town clerk: Jessica R. Alexander, incumbent, running unopposed for a one-year term.

Items: Shall voters appropriate $409,699 of the total $753,988 for the budget of the Underhill Jericho Fire Department?

School board: Tom Cheney and Chuck Lacy, both incumbents, were running for two three-year seats.

Milton

Proposed town budget: $9,287,539, up 6.5% from current budget. Approved 1,398-561.

Selectboard:

Incumbent Chris Taylor won a three-year term (1,654).

Incumbent Darren Adams (1,256) won a one-year term over John M. Fitzgerald (1,104) and Kumulia Long (846).

Items:

Deciding whether the town will bond for up to $5,500,000 to pay for the construction of a new, 30,000 square foot highway garage. Approved 1,482-460.

Deciding whether the town will authorize the operation of cannabis retailers and integrated licensees. Approved 1,060-895.

Proposed school district budget: $32,927,196, an 8.2% increase over current budget. Approved 1,106-852.

School board: Incumbent Kumulia Long won a three-year term over Brock A. Rouse 1,045-828. Karen Stout won a two-year term over Scott O'Brien 1,070-761. Incumbent Rick Dooley won a one-year term over Nichole Delong 1,090-756.

Richmond

Proposed town budget: $5,048,542, a 20% increase over current budget.

Selectboard: Bard Hill (incumbent) was running for a three-year seat. Jeff Forward was running for a two-year seat. Jay Furr (incumbent) was running for a two-year seat.

Items: Deciding whether the town will fund the Conservation Reserve Fund by adding one cent to the municipal tax rate.

Town clerk: Linda M. Parent (incumbent) was running for a three-year seat.

School board: Heather Chadwick and Alison Kosakowski Conant were running for two three-year seats.

Shelburne

Proposed town budget: $9,842,992, an 2.5% increase over current budget, approved 1,596-409.

Selectboard:

Incumbent Michael X. Ashooh reelected to a three-year seat (1,689).

Matt Wormser (1,205) defeated Sean Moran (584) and Susan Bowen (165) for a two-year seat.

Items:

Approved setting the compensation for Selectboard at $1,500 for the chair and $1,200 for each other member, 1,449-171.

Approved raising $50,000 in taxes “for the purpose of obtaining options and/or acquiring land or rights in land to preserve natural resources and open space”; unspent funds going toward the Open Space Fund, 1,569-460.

Approved establishing a reserve fund for the purpose of repair and maintenance of municipal facilities,1,730-267.

Approved spending up to $15,000 for purchasing a utility vehicle for maintaining municipal facilities and trails,1,641-385.

Approved spending up to $66,500 to purchase a utility truck for the fire department, 1,613-402.

Approved spending up to $87,000 to purchase mobile radios for the fire department, 1,694-309.

Approved spending up to $168,000 for the Irish Hill recreation path, 1,428-584.

Approved spending up to $350,000 to construct a replacement beach house at Shelburne Beach, 1,242-768.

School board: Erika Lea was elected to a three-year seat (1,721).

South Burlington

Proposed city budget: $52,525,176.75, a 6.27% increase over current budget. Approved 2,144-985.

City Council: Incumbent Tim Barritt was reelected over Linda Bailey for a three-year term 2,146-886.

Incumbent Meaghan Emery was reelected over Christopher Trombly for a two-year term 2,132-956.

Proposed school district budget: $58,344,602, a 4.8% increase over current budget. Approved 1,971-1,165.

School district article items: Do voters authorize the School Board to use surplus funds from the 2022 fiscal year to support unanticipated expenses in the 2023 fiscal year which are due to the impacts of COVID-19? Approved 2,503-637.

School board: Michelle Boyer won a three-year seat (2,251). Chelsea Tillinghast won two years of a three-year term (2,197). Kate Bailey won a two-year seat (2,221).

Underhill

Proposed town budget: $2,997,150, a 12.3% increase over the current budget.

Selectboard: Robert Stone, incumbent, running against Peter Duval for a three-year term; Patricia Richards, incumbent, unopposed for a three-year term.

Town clerk: Sherri Morin, incumbent, unopposed for a three-year term

Items:

Shall the voters approve the purchase of a dump truck for not more than $192,000 for a term not to exceed five years?

Shall the voters approve a full-time administrative position to support staff at the town hall?

Westford

Proposed town budget: $2,047,224, a 1.3% increase over current budget.

Selectboard: William Cleary, incumbent, running unopposed for a three-year term.

Town clerk: Callie Hamdy, incumbent, running unopposed for a three-year term.

Items:

Shall the town of Westford collect its real estate and personal property taxes in four equal installments due on Aug. 15, Nov. 15, March 15, and May 15 commencing with the fiscal year that begins July 1 with USPS, FedEx or UPS cancellation postmarks being acceptable?

Shall voters of the town of Westford accept the Selectboard’s budget of $2,047,224 to defray the expenses for the ensuing year?

Williston

Proposed town budget: $13,148,554, a 13.63% increase over current budget. Approved 971-788.

Selectperson: Greta D'Agostino, incumbent, won a two-year term (1,406). Ted Kenney, incumbent, won a three-year term (1,376).

Items:

Shall the voters authorize that current taxes be paid to the town treasurer in three equal installments with due dates of Aug. 15, Nov. 15, and Feb. 15? Approved 1,666-88.

Shall the voters of the town of Williston accept the reports of the town officials as presented in the Town Report? Approved 1,583-134.

Shall the voters authorize the purchase of an ambulance for an amount not to exceed $280,000 over a term not to exceed seven years? Approved 1,311-454.

School board: Angela Arsenault (incumbent) won a three-year term (1,417).

Winooski

Proposed city budget: $8,714,885.16, a 13.3% increase over current budget, approved 647-258.

City Council: Aurora Hurd (426) and Thomas Renner (402) won two two-year seats over Chad Bushway (114), Matt Crawford (118), Darrell Desautels (143), David Xavier Wallace (90), and Irene K. Webster (380).

Items:

Shall the City Council be authorized to apply for and accept funds from sources other than property taxation, and to expend the same for the benefit of the City in addition to sums for which budget appropriation has been made? Approved 830-74.

Shall general obligation bonds of the City of Winooski in an amount not to exceed $1,300,000 be issued for the acquisition and equipping of a Fire Truck and related capital improvements for the City's Fire Department? Approved 710-188.

Proposed school district budget: $21,287,921, a 9% increase over current budget, approved 621-294.

School district items:

Shall the district accept and expend ($7,826,026) or whatever sum is provided by federal programs for the support of compensatory education and special programs? No local or statewide school property taxes are included in these funds. Approved 826-97.

Shall the voters for the Winooski School District authorize the School Board to enter into a lease of property at 87 Elm Street, Winooski through May 30, 2025 for the District's Preschool or Early Head Start program, under the terms of the Rental Agreement negotiated between the School Board and the Winooski Housing Authority? Approved 731-178.

School board: Incumbent Kamal Dahal won a three-year seat over David Xavier Wallace, 623-200. Incumbent Tori Cleiland won a two-year seat (715). Incumbent Allison Burlock won the remainder of a three-year term (698).

Champlain Valley School District

The district serves Charlotte, Hinesburg, Shelburne, St. George and Williston.

Proposed Champlain Valley School District budget: $89,397,762, a 4.8% increase over current budget. Approved 3,395-2,204.

School district items:

Shall the district use surplus funds in the amount of $1,000,000 to offset budget increases during the 2022-23 school year and assign any remaining balance to future budgets? Approved 4,531-997.

Shall the district borrow up to $210,000 to purchase two new buses to replace older model ones? Approved 3,851-1,714.

Shall bonds or notes be issued up to $7.5 million for school building repairs and upgrades? Approved 4,040-1,530.

Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District

The district serves Bolton, Huntington, Jericho, Richmond and Underhill.

Proposed Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District budget: $52,410,895, a 3.2% increase over current budget

School district article items:

Do voters authorize the School District to borrow money through bonds or notes totaling less than the anticipated revenue for the school year?

Do voters authorize the Board of School Directors to assign surplus funds in the amount of $1,675,000 to the 2022-23 operating budget and remaining balance of $875,011 to future budgets?

