Town of Newburgh police charge four people with manslaughter in man's death

Town of Newburgh police charged four people with manslaughter after the death of a Pennsylvania man who initially was reported to have fallen or jumped from a roof.

Police said they responded to a residence on Willella Place around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 10 for a report of a man down.

When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Edgar Stone, of Philipsburg, Pennsylvania, lying in the driveway with significant injuries. Witnesses told the officers that Stone, 38, had either fallen or jumped from the roof in an apparent suicide attempt. Officers saw a ladder placed to the roof of the house.

Stone was taken by town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, and then flown to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla in critical condition. He died on Sunday.

Police began investigating the case as a homicide. Detectives learned that Stone did not fall or jump off the roof but was in fact assaulted. A police press release issued Friday night did not indicate what the motive for the assault was or what Stone was doing in Newburgh, and no one was available to answer questions.

The investigation led to four people being charged with first-degree manslaughter, a felony.

They were identified as David C. Quaglietta, 27, and Samantha A. Mitzner, 36, both of Plattekill; and Danaya M. Matychak, 23, and Marica L. Strang, 41, both of Newburgh. Court information was not available.

The state police, the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force, city of Newburgh police, the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center and the Orange County District Attorney's office are all assisting town police in their investigation, which is ongoing.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Four people charged with manslaughter in Edgar Stone's Newburgh death