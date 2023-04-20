Town of Niagara man gets maximum for hate crime in days after Tops Market massacre

Apr. 20—LOCKPORT — A Town of Niagara man, accused of spray-painting a threat that included a racial slur on his neighbor's backyard fence, will now serve time in state prison.

Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek sentenced Howard J. Murphy, 61, of John Street, to 2 1/3 to 7 years behind bars for his guilty plea in February to a charge of second-degree criminal mischief, as a hate crime. The sentence was the maximum possible prison term that Wojtaszek could hand down.

Niagara County prosecutors had promised to ask Wojtaszek to sentence Murphy "not just for vandalism, but for the fear-inducing hate crime that he committed and pleaded guilty to." District Attorney Brian Seaman, after the sentencing, said the maximum prison term was an appropriate punishment.

"This hate crime did serve to terrorize a family," Seaman said. "It was traumatic to have that message of violence and hate delivered, just two days after a race-motivated massacre. This family was in real fear that someone was going to target them for violence. The punishment in this case reflects the trauma that was experience by the victims."

In pleading guilty to the hate crime, Murphy admitted that he vandalized his neighbor's fence on May 16 by spray-painting "a violent message containing a racial slur." The incident took place just two days after a teenage gunman killed 10 people and injured three others during a racially motivated shooting spree in a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Seaman praised the work of local law enforcement in identifying Murphy and taking him into custody.

"To their credit, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Town of Niagara Police Department investigated and quickly solved this case," the DA said. "They immediately recognized the seriousness of this matter and made solving and prosecuting this case their highest priority. Identifying who did this, and calling him to account quickly, sent a clear message to the community."

Johnny Parks, Murphy's John Street neighbor, had just picked up his morning coffee at Tim Hortons, around 5:30 a.m. on May 16, and was heading to work, when he noticed what appeared to be graffiti on the fence that runs along the back of his property.

When Parks took a closer look, he saw that someone had spray-painted "Kill All (racial slur)" on the fence.

Local, state and federal law enforcement investigators, and Parks, said that Murphy had been his neighbor on John Street for about 30 years. Parks said he could only recall speaking to Murphy once in that time, about 10 years ago, when his neighbor's dog defecated on his lawn.

"He kinda walked away and I said, 'Are you gonna pick that up?'," Parks said. "But he didn't, so I put up a sign on my lawn that read "No Poop Zone" and he started walking his dog on the other side of the street."

Parks is now a candidate for the Niagara Town Board in the November general election.