Town of Niagara man pleads guilty in hate crime case that occurred days after mass shooting in Buffalo

Feb. 21—LOCKPORT — A Town of Niagara man, accused of spray-painting a threat that included a racial slur on his neighbor's backyard fence, has pleaded guilty to a hate crime.

Howard J. Murphy, 61, of John Street, entered his plea to a charge of second-degree criminal mischief, as a hate crime during a Niagara County Court appearance on Friday. Murphy will face a potential state prison term of between 2 1/3 to 7 years when he is sentenced in April by County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

During his court appearance, Murphy admitted that he vandalized his neighbor's fence on May 16 by spray-painting "a violent message containing a racial slur." The incident took place just two days after a teenage gunman killed 10 people and injured three others during a racially motivated shooting spree in a Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

"This was not just a property crime," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said. "This was a hate crime meant to terrorize a family. To have someone deliver that message, in the climate created by the events of two days before, was a traumatic event for this family. They were in real fear that the defendant, or someone else, would take action along the lines of the message this defendant painted on their fence."

Seaman said his prosecutors will seek the maximum possible sentence for Murphy.

"When this defendant is sentenced, we will urge the judge to sentence him not just for vandalism, but for the fear-inducing hate crime that he committed and pleaded guilty to," Seaman said.

Johnny Parks, Murphy's John Street neighbor, had just picked up his morning coffee at Tim Hortons, around 5:30 a.m. on May 16, and was heading to work, when he noticed what appeared to be graffiti on the fence that runs along the back of his property.

When Parks took a closer look, he saw that someone had spray-painted "Kill All (racial slur)" on the fence.

Local, state and federal law enforcement investigators, and Parks, said that Murphy had been his neighbor on John Street for about 30 years. Parks said he could only recall even speaking to Murphy about 10 years ago, when his neighbor's dog defecated on his lawn.

"He kinda walked away and I said, 'Are you gonna pick that up?'," Parks said. "But he didn't, so I put up a sign on my lawn that read "No Poop Zone" and he started walking his dog on the other side of the street."

On Friday, Seaman noted the work of the Town of Niagara Police, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and agents from the Buffalo Regional Office of the FBI.

"I would like to commend the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the Town of Niagara Police Department, and Assistant District Attorney Susan Bjornholm of my office for their work on this case," the DA said. "They immediately recognized the seriousness of this matter and made solving and prosecuting this case their highest priority. Identifying who did this, and calling him to account quickly, sent a clear message to the community."