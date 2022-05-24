Town official arrested for DUI by SC Highway Patrol

Tony Godsey Jr., the town manager of Aynor, was arrested by South Carolina Highway Patrol for driving under the influence earlier this month, according to records from the Horry County jail.

A booking report from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center shows that Lonnie Harold Godsey — Godsey Jr.’s full name — was arrested for driving under the influence and having an open container of beer or wine in his vehicle.

Godsey Jr. was booked into jail early on May 7 and was released later that morning. No bail was set, according to the booking report.

Godsey Jr., 51, did not return a request for comment. A family member confirmed his arrest but declined to comment.

Tony Godsey Sr., Godsey Jr.’s father and an Aynor council member, also did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Aynor Mayor John Gardner, too, did not return a phone call seeking comment.