Town in Portugal flooded by red wine after distillery's tanks burst: Reports

A coastal village in Portugal faced a flooding Sunday like no other as 600,000 gallons of red wine flowed through the streets of the small town of São Lorenco de Bairro, according to local outlets.

Two tanks owned by Levira Distillery were responsible for the deluge and video posted online showed the vino rushing down a steep hill through the town with a population of 2,000.

Two large wine containers broke yesterday in the town of Levira, Portugal, which lead to the streets being flooded with wine. pic.twitter.com/hw6avobgje — Brain Quest (@AweInspireMe) September 11, 2023

The alcohol torrent did not cause any injuries, causing material damage, as the red liquid flooded nearby roads, land, and entered at least one cellar, according to Portuguese newspaper Diário de Coimbra.

Local media reported spillage triggering a local environmental alert as the Anadia Fire Department made efforts to divert the wine to prevent the contamination of the nearby Certima River.

Levira Distillery apologized for the incident and said the company will take care of damages.

"We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams do so immediately," it said in a statement. "We are committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible."

The soil soaked with wine will be taken to a special treatment plant, according to the company.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wine floods town in Portugal after 600,000 gallons spilled from tanks