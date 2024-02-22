The town of Ronceverte is hosting “Oscar Night”

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – One local town in Greenbrier County is hosting an Oscar Night.

The town of Ronceverte will be hosting the event at the Sportsman Tavern on Saturday, March 9, 2024 starting at 4:00 P.M.

The poster proclaims “From the Hollywood Hills of West Virginia.” The event will commemorate Doug Hylton and it will showcase his collection of movie posters and memorabilia.

Food will be available as well as a cash bar. On top of that, they will accept donations toward the construction of a mini golf course in Ronceverte.

Event officials said they are excited to bring a piece of golfing fun into Greenbrier County.

“I just feel that it’s so critical in every small community to have as much as you possibly can for the kids,” said Dan Withrow, Director of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Ronceverte.

“Golf is a game that I have grown to realize you can play it at any age. You can associate with different people and it’s just a great game and a lot of fun and a game for all,” said Matt Cantrell, Advisor with Gateway Industries.

Officials say they don’t have a limit to reach for donations, but are just happy to provide a great event for locals.

