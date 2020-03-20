Town Sports: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) _ Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $3.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Jupiter, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.

The sports club operator posted revenue of $116 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $18.6 million, or 70 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $466.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit $1.20. A year ago, they were trading at $5.36.

