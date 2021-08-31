Town swallowed in "historic" Ida flooding
Hurricane Ida churned a storm surge of 10 to 12 feet high in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana. It was enough to overcome levees and completely swallow the town on Aug. 30.
Hurricane Ida churned a storm surge of 10 to 12 feet high in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana. It was enough to overcome levees and completely swallow the town on Aug. 30.
Chicago White Sox starter Lucas Giolito slipped slightly as he fielded Ben Gamel’s grounder between the mound and home plate in the fifth inning Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Giolito called the sequence “awkward” but said he “didn’t feel any sort of injury or anything like that” on the play. Two pitches later while facing Wilmer Difo, Giolito felt a “tug.” And two pitches after that, ...
Hurricane Ida blasted ashore Sunday drenching areas in Louisiana and Mississippi, and knocking out power to all of New Orleans. (Aug. 30)
A plane carrying World Health Organization medicines and health supplies landed in Afghanistan on Monday, the UN health agency said, the first shipment to get in since the country came under the control of the Taliban. "After days of non-stop work to find a solution, I am very pleased to say that we have now been able to partially replenish stocks of health facilities in Afghanistan and ensure that — for now – WHO-supported health services can continue," Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean, said in a statement. The WHO had warned on Friday that medical supplies would run out within days in Afghanistan, announcing that it hoped to establish an air bridge into the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif by then with the help of Pakistani authorities.
Only Serena Williams could pull this look off.
Houma, Louisiana was one of the first cities to suffer a direct impact from Hurricane Ida. The storm ripped off roofs, destroyed houses, and knocked out the power plant.
Hurricane Ida is expected to inflict a less severe financial impact than Hurricane Katrina did 16 years ago thanks in part to a lower storm surge and New Orleans' improved levee system. (Aug. 30)
The millennial country hero's fifth album grapples with breaking up and growing up
Domestic extremists were involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. AP Photo/John MinchilloThe United States’ first-ever national strategy for countering domestic terrorism calls for better information-sharing among law enforcement agencies and efforts to prevent extremist groups from recruiting online. Published in June 2021, the document is bolstered by the recent introduction of several counterterrorism bills. The Department of Homeland Security has earmarked hundreds o
Gilbert has been away from the team dealing with a personal issue. Here's his status for the top-5 clash with Clemson.
Data: CDC; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado’s COVID-19 death rate is projected to spike by nearly 50% between now and mid-September, according to forecasting from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest CDC modeling shows that total weekly coronavirus deaths could increase from 36 as of Aug. 23 to 53 by Sept. 18.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Meanwhile, Colorado’s health department projections as of late July show the trajectory of
NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) -South Louisiana braced for a month without electricity and reliable water supplies in the wake of Hurricane Ida, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, as people faced suffocating heat and humidity. The storm killed at least four people, officials said, a toll that might have been much larger if not for a fortified levee system built around New Orleans after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago. By early Tuesday, about 1.3 million customers were without power 48 hours after the storm made landfall, most of them in Louisiana, said PowerOutage https://poweroutage.us, which gathers data from U.S. utility companies.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the prospect of additional diplomatic contact with the Taliban in a speech marking the end of a dangerous evacuation effort and the withdrawal of the last U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
Ida's intense rain and winds are partly fueled by climate change.
Hundreds of thousands of residents in New Orleans are without power.View Entire Post ›
As forecasters continue to track Ida, which has now weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the Atlantic remains bustling with activity.
Lake Tahoe faces disastrous 'urban conflagration' if Caldor fire reaches communities
Sixteen years to the day after Hurricane Katrina slammed New Orleans, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane.
A Storm came in during a Toronto meteorologist’s forecast on Friday, but not the kind of storm anyone was expecting. This was actually Storm, the dog belonging to the weatherman himself. Global News Toronto’s Anthony Farnell was mid-segment when his adorable pup suddenly wandered into the shot. He was polite, going straight to his dad and trying to get attention (and treats). But when Farnell wouldn’t acknowledge his pup directly — though he did make viewers aware that he knew his dog was on scr
The remnants of Ida will bring extreme rainfall to the northeastern U.S. Wednesday, a day before it is expected to track into Atlantic Canada with a soaking and strong winds, as well.
The rule was changed to let drivers park on 'neutral ground,' NOLA's unique term for grassy medians. Putting vehicles there could save them from flood waters.