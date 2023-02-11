Town of Theresa code enforcement officer charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon

Feb. 11—THERESA — State police charged town of Theresa Code Enforcement Officer Terry L. McKeever, 68, from Philadelphia, with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon Thursday.

According to state police, Mr. McKeever allegedly unlawfully displayed a pistol after attempting to serve paperwork while working as a code enforcement official.

Mr. McKeever has a valid pistol permit and state police say his gun was voluntarily surrendered.

A history of issues also exists between Mr. McKeever and the alleged victim, who also owns neighboring properties, state police say the initial investigation shows.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Jefferson County CAP Court on Feb. 24.