Town-by-town report: Which Mass. communities had the strongest wind gusts, highest rain, snow totals

The latest winter storm brought snow to parts of Massachusetts, widespread drenching rain, and powerful wind gusts overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The South Shore was hit particularly hard, leaving residents in Cohasset, Scituate, and other communities without power due to downed trees and some flooding.

By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the worst of the rain had pushed out to sea, but lingering showers and downpours remained.

The worst of the rain and wind have moved out. The ground is soaking wet though, take it slow when heading out! pic.twitter.com/An4Xu39smY — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 10, 2024

The National Weather Service had issued a high wind warning and flood watch before the storm’s arrival.

When the storm first moved in during the Tuesday evening commute, areas of elevation saw some snowfall before a switch to rain occurred.

These were the strongest wind gusts recorded in the Bay State as of Wednesday morning, according to the NWS:

Chatham: 65 MPH

Dennis: 65 MPH

Wellfleet: 64 MPH

Hull: 64 MPH

Chatham: 60 MPH

West Dennis: 59 MPH

Beverly: 58 MPH

Nantucket: 56 MPH

Chapin: 55 MPH

Duxbury: 55 MPH

Logan Airport in Boston: 55 MPH

Kalmus: 54 MPH

New Bedford: 54 MPH

Taunton: 54 MPH

Plymouth: 53 MPH

Hyannis: 52 MPH

Wareham: 52 MPH

Hatch Beach: 51 MPH

Ipswich: 51 MPH

Gloucester: 50 MPH

These were the areas with the highest rainfall totals as of Wednesday morning according to the NWS:

Hopkinton: 4.7 inches

Wrentham: 4.38 inches

Northbridge: 4.24 inches

Pelham: 4.07 inches

Springfield: 4.05 inches

Dover: 3.68 inches

Bellingham: 3.66 inches

Amesbury: 3.61 inches

Sutton: 3.58 inches

Swansea: 3.56 inches

Norton: 3.51 inches

Mendon: 3.5 inches

Sharon: 3.47 inches

Millis: 3.46 inches

Wellesley: 3.44 inches

Marlboro: 3.4 inches

Douglas: 3.39 inches

Attleboro: 3.28 inches

Tewksbury: 3.2 inches

North Dighton: 3.12 inches

Wayland: 3.08 inches

Dartmouth: 3.06 inches

Holyoke: 3.03 inches

Walpole: 3.02 inches

Boston (Dorchester): 3.01 inches

New Bedford: 2.15 inches

Check out some of these rain reports since yesterday, that is a lot of rain in a short amount of time! pic.twitter.com/RiFAQTpLDv — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 10, 2024

These areas received the most snowfall on Tuesday night before the flip to rain, according to the NWS:

Rowe: 3.5 inches

Greenfield: 3 inches

Fitchburg: 2.4 inchess

Ashby: 2.1 inches

Gardner: 2 inches

Pepperell: 1.8 inches

Sterling: 1.5 inches

Dunstable: 1.5 inches

Worcester: 1.3 inches

Chelmsford: 1 inch

For more updates on the storm, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

