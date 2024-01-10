Town-by-town report: Which Mass. communities had the strongest wind gusts, highest rain, snow totals
The latest winter storm brought snow to parts of Massachusetts, widespread drenching rain, and powerful wind gusts overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.
The South Shore was hit particularly hard, leaving residents in Cohasset, Scituate, and other communities without power due to downed trees and some flooding.
By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the worst of the rain had pushed out to sea, but lingering showers and downpours remained.
The National Weather Service had issued a high wind warning and flood watch before the storm’s arrival.
When the storm first moved in during the Tuesday evening commute, areas of elevation saw some snowfall before a switch to rain occurred.
These were the strongest wind gusts recorded in the Bay State as of Wednesday morning, according to the NWS:
Chatham: 65 MPH
Dennis: 65 MPH
Wellfleet: 64 MPH
Hull: 64 MPH
Chatham: 60 MPH
West Dennis: 59 MPH
Beverly: 58 MPH
Nantucket: 56 MPH
Chapin: 55 MPH
Duxbury: 55 MPH
Logan Airport in Boston: 55 MPH
Kalmus: 54 MPH
New Bedford: 54 MPH
Taunton: 54 MPH
Plymouth: 53 MPH
Hyannis: 52 MPH
Wareham: 52 MPH
Hatch Beach: 51 MPH
Ipswich: 51 MPH
Gloucester: 50 MPH
These were the areas with the highest rainfall totals as of Wednesday morning according to the NWS:
Hopkinton: 4.7 inches
Wrentham: 4.38 inches
Northbridge: 4.24 inches
Pelham: 4.07 inches
Springfield: 4.05 inches
Dover: 3.68 inches
Bellingham: 3.66 inches
Amesbury: 3.61 inches
Sutton: 3.58 inches
Swansea: 3.56 inches
Norton: 3.51 inches
Mendon: 3.5 inches
Sharon: 3.47 inches
Millis: 3.46 inches
Wellesley: 3.44 inches
Marlboro: 3.4 inches
Douglas: 3.39 inches
Attleboro: 3.28 inches
Tewksbury: 3.2 inches
North Dighton: 3.12 inches
Wayland: 3.08 inches
Dartmouth: 3.06 inches
Holyoke: 3.03 inches
Walpole: 3.02 inches
Boston (Dorchester): 3.01 inches
New Bedford: 2.15 inches
These areas received the most snowfall on Tuesday night before the flip to rain, according to the NWS:
Rowe: 3.5 inches
Greenfield: 3 inches
Fitchburg: 2.4 inchess
Ashby: 2.1 inches
Gardner: 2 inches
Pepperell: 1.8 inches
Sterling: 1.5 inches
Dunstable: 1.5 inches
Worcester: 1.3 inches
Chelmsford: 1 inch
