Town-by-town reports (so far): Mass. communities with highest rainfall totals

A storm that moved in Sunday afternoon continued to drench Massachusetts with heavy rain on Monday morning, flooding roadways across the region.

Flood warnings and watches are in effect in many communities as drivers hit the road for the morning commute.

Several areas have already been soaked with more than three inches of rain.

These Massachusetts communities have the highest rainfall totals so far:

Wellesley: 3.8 inches

North Leominster: 3.49 inches

Carlisle: 3.45 inches

Millis: 3.38 inches

Auburn: 3.26 inches

Douglas: 3.26 inches

Here are some of the higher rainfall reports coming through from this storm. Moosup, CT has a report of 5.00" so far! pic.twitter.com/I6hxXteMww — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) December 11, 2023

This list will be updated as more rainfall reports become available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW