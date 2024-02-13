Town-by-town reports (so far): Where has the most snow fallen in New England?

Some parts of southern New England are getting significant snowfall Tuesday after the track of the nor’easter shifted southward.

Nearly a foot of snow was on the ground in Connecticut before 9 a.m., while parts of Rhode Island already had 5 inches of fresh powder.

Massachusetts is expecting the storm to ramp up around noon through the early afternoon, but snowfall totals will be lesser than previously expected because the storm moved into the region overnight on a more southerly track.

Southeastern parts of Massachusetts could see up to 9 inches of snow before the storm blows out of the region.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm, high wind, and coastal flood warnings across the Bay State.

Below is a town-by-town look at the highest snowfall reports from across the region, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS:

Connecticut

West Hartford -- 11 inches

East Windsor -- 10 inches

Tolland -- 8.5 inches

Manchester -- 8.5 inches

Bristol -- 8 inches

Bolton -- 7.5 inches

Simsbury -- 7.2 inches

Wethersfield -- 7 inches

Willimantic -- 7 inches

Glastonbury -- 6.8 inches

Coventry -- 6.5 inches

Hebron -- 6.5 inches

Simsbury -- 6 inches

Staffordville -- 5.6 inches

Ellington -- 5.5 inches

Windsor -- 5.5 inches

Columbia -- 5 inches

Pomfret -- 5 inches

Berlin -- 4 inches

Rock Hill -- 4 inches

Massachusetts

Charlton -- 5 inches

Fiskdale -- 4.8 inches

Holland -- 4 inches

Sturbridge -- 3.3 inches

East Longmeadow -- 3.2 inches

North Attleboro -- 2.4 inches

Swansea -- 2 inches

Westboro -- 2 inches

Warren -- 2 inches

Agawam -- 2 inches

Worcester -- 2 inches

Chicopee -- 1.6 inches

West Springfield: 0.8 inches

Rhode Island

Smithfield -- 6 inches

West Greenwich -- 5.5 inches

Harrisville -- 5 inches

West Warwick -- 4 inches

Barrington -- 3 inches

Providence -- 2.2 inches

This list will be updated as more snow totals become available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW