Town-by-town reports: Highest snowfall totals in Mass. from Sunday-Monday storm

A winter storm that moved in Sunday continued to bring snow to Massachusetts on Monday morning, causing dozens of school cancellations and delays.

The roads in many communities were slick and slushy as plow crews worked to clear snow for drivers heading to work.

A winter storm warning was issued during the height of the storm but it expired before 7 a.m. Monday.

Here's what you'll see through today... Most is already on the ground, but the risk for a coating will continue through tonight in southeastern MA & #CapeCod. pic.twitter.com/pbV446NBgj — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 29, 2024

“Most [of the snow] is already on the ground, but the risk for a coating will continue through tonight in southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in a post on X.

Some parts of the Bay State woke up to more than 7 inches of snow as flakes flew overnight.

Here’s a town-by-town look at snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:

Ashburnham: 7.7 inches

Ashby: 6.9 inches

Lunenburg: 6.1 inches

Plainfield: 5.5 inches

Pepperell: 4.3 inches

Boylston: 4.2 inches

Fitchburg: 4.1 inches

Templeton: 4 inches

Hubbardston: 3.5 inches

Leominster: 3.5 inches

Worcester: 3.4 inches

Milford: 3.3 inches

Leicester: 2.8 inches

Paxton: 2.6 inches

Warren: 2.5 inches

Southwick: 2.3 inches

Chicopee: 2.1 inches

Westfield: 2.1 inches

Fiskdale: 2 inches

Auburn: 2 inches

Chelmsford: 1.5 inches

Westboro: 1.5 inches

Lowell: 1.4 inches

Shrewsbury: 1.3 inches

Charlton: 1.3 inches

Westhampton: 1 inch

Holland: 1 inch

Methuen: 1 inch

Boston (Logan): 0.2 inches

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW