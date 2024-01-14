Town-by-town reports: Who saw the highest rainfall during Saturday’s storm?
Communities across Massachusetts and New Hampshire were water after another round of heavy rain and strong wind gusts brought high tides that resulted in coastal flooding.
Flood warnings and watches were in effect in many communities.
These are the Massachusetts communities that saw the highest rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:
Hamilton 2.36 inches
Bedford 2.34 inches
North Attleboro 2.22 inches
Danvers 2.19 inches
Holliston 2.18 inches
Beverly 2.15 inches
North Sharon 1.99 inches
Norton 1.94 inches
Attleboro 1.91 inches
Mansfield 1.85 inches
East Walpole 1.83 inches
Braintree 1.75 inches
Foxboro 1.74 inches
Rehoboth 1.70 inches
Norwood 1.67 inches
Blackston 1.66 inches
Randolph 1.65 inches
Wrentham 1.62 inches
Quincy 1.57 inches
Reading 1.55 inches
Norfolk 1.53 inches
Arlington 1.51 inches
Cambridge 1.50 inches
Millis 1.48 inches
Easton 1.45 inches
Middleton 1.45 inches
Dover 1.44 inches
Sterling 1.43 inches
Southampton 1.42 inches
Fenway Park 1.42 inches
Logan 1.41 inches
West Manchester 1.37 inches
Mashpee - 1.35 inches
Boxford 1.32 inches
Lynn 1.31 inches
Ashfield 1.31 inches
Granville 1.31 inches
Franklin 1.31 inches
Milton 1.31 inches
Leicester 1.31 inches
Worcester 1.29 inches
Somerset 1.28 inches
Somerville 1.28 inches
Wakefield 1.28 inches
Holden 1.27 inches
Pepperell 1.27 inches
Ashby - 1.26 inches
Raynham 1.26 inches
Lunenberg 1.25 inches
Hopkinton 1.24 inches
Littleton 1.24 inches
Burlington 1.23 inches
Natick 1.23 inches
Pembroke 1.23 inches
Fitchburg 1.22 inches
Middleboro 1.22 inches
North Marshfield 1.22 inches
Freetown 1.21 inches
Northbridge 1.20 inches
Wellesley 1.20 inches
Lexington 1.19 inches
Merrimac 1.18 inches
Sudbury 1.18 inches
Conway 1.16 inches
Westboro 1.16 inches
