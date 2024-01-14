Town-by-town reports: Who saw the highest rainfall during Saturday’s storm?

Bryan Lambert
Communities across Massachusetts and New Hampshire were water after another round of heavy rain and strong wind gusts brought high tides that resulted in coastal flooding.

Flood warnings and watches were in effect in many communities.

These are the Massachusetts communities that saw the highest rainfall totals, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Hamilton 2.36 inches

  • Bedford 2.34 inches

  • North Attleboro 2.22 inches

  • Danvers 2.19 inches

  • Holliston 2.18 inches

  • Beverly 2.15 inches

  • North Sharon 1.99 inches

  • Norton 1.94 inches

  • Attleboro 1.91 inches

  • Mansfield 1.85 inches

  • East Walpole 1.83 inches

  • Braintree 1.75 inches

  • Foxboro 1.74 inches

  • Rehoboth 1.70 inches

  • Norwood 1.67 inches

  • Blackston 1.66 inches

  • Randolph 1.65 inches

  • Wrentham 1.62 inches

  • Quincy 1.57 inches

  • Reading 1.55 inches

  • Norfolk 1.53 inches

  • Arlington 1.51 inches

  • Cambridge 1.50 inches

  • Millis 1.48 inches

  • Easton 1.45 inches

  • Middleton 1.45 inches

  • Dover 1.44 inches

  • Sterling 1.43 inches

  • Southampton 1.42 inches

  • Fenway Park 1.42 inches

  • Logan 1.41 inches

  • West Manchester 1.37 inches

  • Mashpee - 1.35 inches

  • Boxford 1.32 inches

  • Lynn 1.31 inches

  • Ashfield 1.31 inches

  • Granville 1.31 inches

  • Franklin 1.31 inches

  • Milton 1.31 inches

  • Leicester 1.31 inches

  • Worcester 1.29 inches

  • Somerset 1.28 inches

  • Somerville 1.28 inches

  • Wakefield 1.28 inches

  • Holden 1.27 inches

  • Pepperell 1.27 inches

  • Ashby - 1.26 inches

  • Raynham 1.26 inches

  • Lunenberg 1.25 inches

  • Hopkinton 1.24 inches

  • Littleton 1.24 inches

  • Burlington 1.23 inches

  • Natick 1.23 inches

  • Pembroke 1.23 inches

  • Fitchburg 1.22 inches

  • Middleboro 1.22 inches

  • North Marshfield 1.22 inches

  • Freetown 1.21 inches

  • Northbridge 1.20 inches

  • Wellesley 1.20 inches

  • Lexington 1.19 inches

  • Merrimac 1.18 inches

  • Sudbury 1.18 inches

  • Conway 1.16 inches

  • Westboro 1.16 inches

Salisbury flooding
Salisbury flooding
Beach Rd in Salisbury
Beach Rd in Salisbury
North End Flooding
North End Flooding
North End Flooding
North End Flooding
North End Flooding
North End Flooding
Plum Island
Plum Island
Lynch Park in Beverly
Lynch Park in Beverly
Lynch Park in Beverly
Lynch Park in Beverly
East Boston Flooding
East Boston Flooding
East Boston Flooding
East Boston Flooding
East Boston Flooding
East Boston Flooding

