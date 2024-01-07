Town-by-town totals: These Massachusetts communities have received the most snow
A winter storm is dumping several inches of snow in many areas across Massachusetts on Sunday.
Heavy snow is expected in northern Mass. and the Merrimack Valley. Up to 15 inches of snow will fall in the “jackpot” area of the storm while the southern bands can see 5 -8 inches and 3-5 inches of snow extending down through Norfolk County.
A winter storm warning has been issued for much of Massachusetts. through 1 am. on Monday.
Here is a look at how much snow has fallen so far, according to the National Weather Service:
Bristol County:
North Attleboro: 2.4 inches
Norton: 1.6 inches
N Rehoboth:1.5 inches
Taunton: 1.3 inches
Essex County:
Methuen: 7.0 inches
North Andover: 6.1 inches
Topsfield: 6.0 inches
Andover: 6.0 inches
Ipswich: 3.0 inches
Middlesex County:
Pepperell: 8.0 inches
Chelmsford: 7.0 inches
Tyngsboro: 7.0 inches
Wilmington: 4.7 inches
E Framingham: 3.8 inches
Norfolk County:
Milton: 4.9 inches
Randolph: 1.6 inches
Worcester County:
Charlton: 8.0 inches
Fitchburg: 7.5 inches
Grafton: 7.2 inches
Sturbridge: 6.5 inches
Warren: 6.5 inches
Templeton: 6.0 inches
Sterling: 5.5 inches
Sutton: 5.0 inches
S Barre: 4.8 inches
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
