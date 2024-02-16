Town-by-town totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts overnight?
A clipper system swept through Massachusetts overnight and left behind a fresh coating of snow in many communities.
While this winter storm was weak in comparison with the nor’easter that whacked southeastern Massachusetts on Tuesday, Bay Staters did have to brush off their vehicles before heading to work and school.
Here are some snow reports received by Boston 25:
Charlemont: 3 inches
Amesbury: 2 inches
Ashby: 2 inches
Haverhill: 2 inches
Barre: 1.6 inches
Sterling: 1.5 inches
Westminster: 1.5 inches
Kingston: 1.3 inches
Newburyport: 1.2 inches
Reading: 1 inch
Gloucester: 1 inch
Hamilton: 1 inch
Pepperell: 1 inch
Bellingham: 1 inch
Andover: 1 inch
Holden: 1 inch
Petersham: 1 inch
Hatfield: 1 inch
Strong wind gusts will persist through the day Friday. A wind advisory is in place.
For more on the forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW