Town-by-town: These towns had the strongest wind gusts

A wind-driven storm packing soaking rain swept through Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

Garbage barrels were toppled over, branches were snapped off trees and

Here are the strongest wind gusts from Wednesday into Thursday in the area:

Manchester, NH: 66 MPH

Pittsfield, MA: 63 MPH

Worcester, MA: 59 MPH

Orange, MA: 58 MPH

Fall River, MA: 57 MPH

Beverly, MA: 56 MPH

Westfield, MA: 56 MPH

Boston, MA: 55 MPH

Bedford, MA: 55 MPH

Nantucket, MA: 54 MPH

Leominster, MA: 53 MPH

Lawrence, MA: 53 MPH

Fitchburg, MA: 53 MPH

Newport, RI: 53 MPH

Providence, RI: 52 MPH

Norwood, MA: 52 MPH

Mashpee, MA: 52 MPH

In Hanson, a tree crashed onto a home after high winds. The street snapped and toppled over on the porch and rear addition of the home that was used as a dining room.

“My wife and I jumped out of bed, my daughter started screaming like crazy and then we went into the dining and saw the tree coming into the house,” homeowner Tyson Sunnerberg said.

