Town of Wallkill man facing multiple charges in sexual assault

CRAWFORD - A town of Wallkill man was arrested over the weekend and charged in connection with a sexual assault.

Town of Crawford police said the assault was reported Saturday.

Following an investigation, police arrested Jesse B. Boniface, 51, of the town of Wallkill.

Boniface was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree incest, all felonies.

He was arraigned and sent without bail to the Orange County jail, pending further court action.

Police said no other details will be released at this time, and additional details will be released as necessary or appropriate.

The Orange County District Attorney's office is assisting Crawford police with the investigation, which is continuing.

