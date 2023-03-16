Town of Wallkill police charge driver with criminally negligent homicide in 2022 crash

TOWN OF WALLKILL - A Wallkill woman has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in a 2022 crash that claimed another woman's life.

Town of Wallkill police on Thursday identified the driver being charged as Faith E. Illenberg, 56.

According to police, Illenberg was involved in a head-on two-car crash with another vehicle driven by Jean Kallus of Montgomery shortly after 9:30 a.m. on April 7, 2022.

The crash happened on Route 211 East near the intersection of Camp Orange Road.

Police said an investigation found that Kallus was driving west on Route 211 when she collided head-on with Illenberg's vehicle. Just before the crash, Illenberg had been driving east but veered into the westbound lane, causing the collision.

Both drivers were taken to Garnet Health Medical Center by the Town of Wallkill Ambulance Services. Kallus, who had suffered serious injuries, was subsequently transferred to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she died on April 10, 2022.

After a lengthy investigation, Illenberg was arrested by town of Wallkill police on Thursday afternoon and charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony. She was released and issued a ticket to appear before Wallkill Town Justice Peter Green on April 5.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Wallkilll police allege criminally negligent homicide in 2022 crash