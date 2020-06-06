Town where Madeleine McCann went missing hopes for closure

Images frozen in time - British girl Madeleine McCann is arguably the world's most well known missing person

German prosecutors say she's now assumed to be dead and that an imprisoned German child abuser is suspected of her murder.

The suspect's lawyer said on Saturday he had no comment on the case at this stage.

She disappeared from her holiday apartment here in Pria de Luz thirteen years ago during a family vacation.

Foreign residents in the Portuguese resort, where the case has cast a shadow for years, say they're hoping for a resolution.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BRITISH RESIDENT OF PRAIA DA LUZ, DANNY TOWNSEND, SAYING:

"You know it's a nice place as I say, it would be great if we could get to that point you know it's solved and people can move on but in the meantime we have to live with it I guess."

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RESIDENT OF PRAIA DA LUZ, SALLY CLEGG, SAYING:

"I think for the parents it would be, even if it's horrible, at least they know what happened with her, find closure."

McCann vanished from her bedroom on May 3rd 2007 while her parents were dining with friends neaby during their vacation.

The disappearance sparked an international search, with missing posters of the little girl's face papered across the world, the Pope blessng her photograph, and celebrity appeals for information.

No body has ever been found.