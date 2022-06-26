Town of Winthrop planted trees in honor of two victims of 2021 shooting

The town of Winthrop gathered Sunday morning to honor the two victims of last summer’s shooting by planting trees alongside plaques bearing the names of Cooper and Green.

David Green, a 58-year-old retired Massachusetts State Police trooper, and Ramona Cooper, a 60-year-old Air Force veteran, were killed by 28-year-old Nathan Allen on June 26, 2021, after police say he crashed a stolen truck into a building, before shooting and killing both Cooper and Green. Allen was then fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with a Winthrop police sergeant responding to the scene.

One year later members of the community joined town leaders in planting trees in remembrance of these Winthrop residents who were victims of a hate crime.

“This incident is one that deeply impacted our whole community, and the resulting togetherness and show of solidarity in the days that followed was truly heartwarming,” Chief Delehanty said. “These trees will serve as a permanent, living remembrance of the two residents we lost that day.”

On Wednesday the Massachusetts State Police posthumously awarded Trooper Green the department’s “Medal of Honor” for his actions that day, one year ago. Retired and unarmed, he left the safety of his home to investigate the violent commotion he could hear unfolding in the neighborhood, before confronting the shooter and getting shot seven times.

“He basically took whatever rounds the shooter had left, no doubt preventing him from going to find other victims,” said MSP Spokesman Dave Procopio.

David Green’s brother, Aria Ray Green, accepted the “Medal of Honor” on his brother’s behalf.

