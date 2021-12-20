Out-of-towners leave one-star Yelp reviews for Chicago's Hideout

Yelp users with profiles from Texas, Missouri and California are attacking the Hideout with one-star reviews, some aimed at the Chicago bar's COVID policies.

Why it matters: The one-star reviews appear to be an organized campaign to protest the club's policy of checking vaccination cards and enforcing the state mask mandate.

Between the lines: This comes after the club owners reported white supremacist and anti-vax vandalism to the Hideout in October.

What they're saying: A reviewer from Spicewood, Texas, complained of "horrible service," while one from Kansas City, Missouri, said "all the employees were rude and harassing everyone."

A Yelper from San Francisco levied unsubstantiated personal attacks on Hideout co-owners.

The other side: Last week, Hideout supporters from Chicago jumped onto Yelp to counter the negative reviews.

"Do not believe all these conveniently-recent one-star reviews," said Matt G. from Chicago.

"One of my favorite venues in Chicago" — Sussanah S.

"This was 9 yo's first post-vaccine stop!" — Carmin B.

"Always a welcoming place" — Eric Z.

"Someone's got it in for the Hideout" — Helen T.

Of note: Co-owners Tim and Katie Tuten declined to comment at this time.

Editor's note: Axios Chicago held monthly Office Hours events at the Hideout this fall.

