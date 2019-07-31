Is Towngas China (HKG:1083) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Towngas China Company Limited (HKG:1083) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Towngas China's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Towngas China had debt of HK$9.60b, up from HK$8.87b in one year. However, it does have HK$1.70b in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about HK$7.90b.

A Look At Towngas China's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Towngas China had liabilities of HK$9.01b due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$7.24b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of HK$1.70b as well as receivables valued at HK$1.58b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by HK$13.0b.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of HK$16.8b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Towngas China has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.7 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. We note that Towngas China grew its EBIT by 24% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Towngas China's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Towngas China saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.