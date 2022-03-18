Townhouse drive-by gunfire in Manchester part of 'concerning trend'

Mar. 18—A Mammoth Road townhouse in north Manchester was the target of drive-by gunfire late Thursday night, city police said.

A neighbor said the shooter fired about 15 shots at the townhouse at the corner of Mammoth Road and Croteau Court .

One bullet hole was evident in an SUV with the vanity plate MyManPD. Police say they know of no connection between the vehicle owner and any law enforcement officers.

"This is crazy stuff. I never thought in my life I'd witness a drive-by shooting," said Zakk Stewart, who lives next to the duplex building.

Police strung crime scene tape around 1077 Mammoth Road, and two police cruisers were parked outside the front and side doors to the townhouse. The front door was open. No one was hurt, police said in a statement.

Police said they received calls about the gunfire about 11:30 p.m.

Stewart said he heard the first shot and looked out his window. A hand was stretched out of the passenger-side window of a small sedan.

"There was probably 15 shots. You could see the guy's hands out the window," Stewart said. The car then slowly drove off.

At first, Stewart thought the car was shooting fireworks, but when police responded he realized it had been gunfire.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg recently said that his department is focusing on gun-related crime, which he believes is key to reducing violent crime in the city.

The number of gunfire incidents was up 24% in 2021 as compared to a three-year average, an increase that police called a "concerning trend."