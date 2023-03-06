Townley Elementary school lockdown triggered by shots fired at nearby private gun range

Townley Elementary near Fort Worth was on lockdown Monday afternoon after reports of shots being fired near the school, but not at the campus, according to an Everman school district spokeswoman.

Everman ISD spokeswoman Nikita Russell told the Star-Telegram in an email that the school went into lockdown and it was later determined that the shots were fired at a nearby gun range on private property. No injuries were reported.

The all-clear was given once it was determined there was no threat to the school, Russell said in an email about 2:30 p.m.

The school had an increased police presence as a precaution during the investigation.

A call to Fort Worth police came around 1:20 p.m.

Fort Worth police said officers were on scene and investigating where the shots originated. They did not know of any injuries as of 2 p.m.

The school is at 2200 McPherson Road in south Tarrant County. Everman police and Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies also reportedly responded to the area.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.