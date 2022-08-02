In towns plagued by raw sewage, EPA promises relief

JAY REEVES and MICHAEL PHILLIS
·4 min read

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — When there's heavy rain, human waste from the pond of sewage across the street from Charlie Mae Holcomb’s home covers her front yard in rural Alabama. She can’t remember how many times she’s had to rip the flooring out of her small brick house because raw sewage backed up out the pipes.

Holcomb lives in Hayneville, a community in Lowndes County of fewer than 1,000, where roughly one-third of people live in poverty and about 85% are Black. The 73-year-old has become an unofficial spokeswoman for people living with poor drainage and disgusting sewage problems that go back generations.

“It’s not just mine, it’s almost all the people. They just won’t talk,” said Holcomb.

The heads of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Agriculture came to Lowndes County to announce Tuesday a pilot program to help rural communities that face serious sewage problems like those here. Inferior sewage systems allow waste to back up and pool, threatening public health and degrading basic dignity.

Federal officials said the new pilot will help 11 communities assess their sewage problems, plan improvements and receive the financial and technical help to make those plans real. In addition to Lowndes County, the effort will help two West Virginia counties and the San Carlos Apache Tribe in Arizona, among other areas.

“The America that we all believe in is a land of opportunity. But for historically marginalized communities from Alabama to Alaska, that opportunity is stolen when basic sanitation doesn’t work – exposing adults and children to backyard sewage and disease,” EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a statement.

More than 2 million people in the U.S. don’t have indoor plumbing and even more live with inadequate systems for carrying away human waste and stormwater, the agency said. The EPA said places that have been “left behind for far too long” will be the program’s focus. The Biden administration said billions of dollars from the infrastructure law will help provide grants and loans for water improvements and it wants to expand this help.

Lowndes County was lush cotton country where plantation owners got rich off the labor of enslaved Black people before the Civil War; sharecropping ensnared the descendants of the freed slaves in the decades after. The county, where old plantation homes still dot the landscape, became a center of the struggle for voting rights and civil rights in the 1960s.

Now, Lowndes is a poor place in a poor state. The same sewage problems have been cropping up ever since Holcomb moved to Pine Street in 1987, and she’d sick of the government’s inaction.

“I want them to fix it. I would love to see them move that lagoon. Find somewhere else to put it,” she said. “If you have all the windows down sometimes it’s just like the sewage system is in your house.”

Many residents in the county aren’t connected to a centralized sewer system. Regular septic systems often don’t function properly because the soil is so dense. In some places, sewage stands outside of homes, and the smell of waste permeates the air at times.

Native Americans and people of color are particularly likely to live without proper sanitation services, according to a 2019 report by the nonprofit DigDeep. The head of the EPA’s office of water, Radhika Fox, was CEO of the US Water Alliance at the time and has long focused on inadequate infrastructure. The report said many communities didn't benefit from the infrastructure investments the U.S. made previously, creating a “hidden water and sanitation crisis.” The problem is a multi-billon dollar burden, the group says.

Catherine Flowers, founder of the Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice, who has focused on how sewage issues disproportionately impact poor, rural areas, said the new pilot program is a big step for people who live in places like Lowndes County.

“Hopefully out of what is getting ready to happen we're going to find remedies so these things will not continue to happen,” she said.

___

Phillis reported from St. Louis.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Walton Family Foundation for coverage of water and environmental policy. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s environmental coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Recommended Stories

  • Hey, I know you: NW Marion burglary victim recognizes suspect; hasn't seen him in 20 years

    "J.J." Morrison is accused of breaking into a NW Marion County home Sunday morning. The victim knows Morrison but hadn't seen him in 20 years.

  • Who was Ayman al-Zawahri? Where does his death leave al-Qaida and what does it say about US counterterrorism?

    Who will replace the man who replaced bin Laden? Visual News/Getty ImagesAyman al-Zawahri, leader of al-Qaida and a plotter of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, has been killed in a drone strike in the Afghan city of Kabul, according to the U.S. government. Al-Zawahri was the the successor to Osama bin Laden and his death marked “one more measure of closure” to the families of those killed in the 2001 atrocities, U.S. President Joe Biden said during televised remarks on Aug. 1, 2022. The operation cam

  • Chances of climate catastrophe are ignored, scientists say

    Experts are ignoring the worst possible climate change catastrophic scenarios, including collapse of society or the potential extinction of humans, however unlikely, a group of top scientists claim. Eleven scientists from around the world are calling on the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world's authoritative climate science organization, to do a special science report on “catastrophic climate change” to “bring into focus how much is at stake in a worst-case scenario.” In their perspective piece in Monday’s Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences they raise the idea of human extinction and worldwide societal collapse in the third sentence, calling it “a dangerously underexplored topic.”

  • Same-sex marriage plaintiff Obergefell runs for Ohio office

    Jim Obergefell, whose landmark case before the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationally, is hoping he and fellow Democrats can make gains in the Ohio Statehouse this year with a message grounded in equality. Obergefell, 56, is unopposed in a primary Tuesday for a state legislative seat representing Ohio’s Lake Erie coast through Ottawa and Erie counties.

  • With infant in hot car, Tallahassee mom assembled photo collage ahead of first birthday

    Court records reveal the tragic timeline that preceded the hot car death of an 11-month-old infant in Tallahassee.

  • NYPD seeking man who choked, attempted to rape woman in Brooklyn

    The NYPD is on the hunt for a man they say choked and attempted to rape a woman who was walking her dog in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Former CIA deputy director on Al-Zawahiri strike, future of al Qaeda

    CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about what the strike means for the future of al Qaeda and the country.

  • Windsor Castle intruder charged under Treason Act with intending to harm the Queen

    A 20-year-old man who was arrested carrying a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day has been charged with offences under the Treason Act, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

  • Police: Oakland store owner detained during robbery investigation

    Officers safely detained the armed individual and later learned that he was the owner of a business. They say the owner who was inside the business armed himself after observing individuals breaking in and taking items at the store.

  • Presidential Motorcade Officer Details Trump's Behavior On Jan. 6

    Retired D.C. police officer Mark Robinson has also testified before the Jan. 6 committee.

  • U.S. Air Force plane headed for Taiwan after South China Sea detour

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -A U.S. Air Force plane that may include House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi among its passengers entered the final leg of its journey to Taiwan after departing from Malaysia and taking an extended route that skirted the South China Sea. Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on flight SPAR19. Pelosi did not confirm if she was visiting the self-governed island, which Beijing claims as its own, but sources earlier told Reuters she was expected to arrive in Taiwan's capital Taipei later on Tuesday.

  • ‘Get out of the water!’ See sharks thrashing just feet away from this Florida beach

    A beachgoer managed to capture quite a scene off the coast of Florida over the weekend.

  • Pelosi heads to Taiwan despite warnings from Xi and Biden

    The speaker is the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit in decades.

  • Ukraine Latest: Oil Price Cap Plan Resurfaces; Azov Designation

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine began mandatory evacuation of its citizens from Donetsk following President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call on civilians to leave the eastern region for their own safety.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationThe Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will

  • MSNBC Host Succinctly Nails Problem With America's Most Outrageous Tax Loophole

    Stephanie Ruhle explains why it's time to end the carried interest loophole.

  • President's Office slams Trump's scandalous claims about Ukraine

    Ukraine has reacted sharply to comments by former U.S. President Donald Trump that if Kyiv had given up claims to its territory of Crimea and renounced plans to join NATO it would have prevented Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • GOP Plans to Deploy Obscure Rule as Weapon Against Spending Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Republicans are using an obscure rule named for the Senate’s longest-serving member to challenge provisions of the Democrats’ surprise tax, health and climate deal in the hopes of whittling down the legislation.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationThey’re planning to challen

  • Manchin-Schumer Deal Has a New Hurdle: Kyrsten Sinema

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Senator Joe Manchin is on board with a $433 billion tax and climate bill, Democrats, Republicans and the private equity industry all are trying to suss out where Senator Kyrsten Sinema stands.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationThe Arizona Democrat was left out of

  • Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, increasing tensions between the U.S. and China

    The expected but politically fraught visit makes Nancy Pelosi the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit Taiwan in a quarter of a century.