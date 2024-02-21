"My town's potholes are so bad I've started fishing in them - I hope council take the bait"

A teen has launched a protest over the state of his town's roads - by fishing in the potholes. Ben Thornbury, 19, struck upon the idea after seeing a post on Facebook. So he ordered a rod and a chair and went 'fishing' around Malmesbury, Wilts. College student Ben hopes his local council takes the bait and start repair works. He is also calling on local MP James Gray to help out - and has even taken to fishing in a mask bearing his face.

