Townsend homicide, crash investigation closes multiple roads; police say no public threat

A homicide investigation by New Castle County police has shut down two roads in New Castle County, a county police spokesman said Friday evening.

The homicide, which was reported to first responders as a stabbing with multiple victims, occurred around 4 p.m. in a townhouse on Camerton Lane in Townsend, initial reports indicate.

Police have not confirmed that the incident was a stabbing, nor have they said how many people are dead. The suspect is in custody, according to New Castle County police spokesman Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd.

"There is no danger to the public," Eckerd said, adding that the investigation is "still in the early stages and it's still fluid."

Police investigate a crash on Summit Bridge Road at the approach to Summit Bridge that is related to a homicide that occurred in the Townsend area late Friday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2021. New Castle County police are leading the investigation.

Delaware State Police released initial information about the homicide just before 5:30 p.m., though the release said only that a "criminal investigation" had closed the south lanes of Summit Bridge Road (Route 896) between Denny Road and Old Summit Bridge.

Additionally, Fieldsboro Road at northbound DuPont Parkway (US 13) is closed, according to police.

A DelDOT traffic camera pointed southbound on 896 north of Summit Bridge shows traffic being diverted by Delaware State Police.

The news release said the roads will be closed for an "extended period of time" due to the investigation.

Traffic cameras for the Delaware Department of Transportation showed significant delays in the area. Travelers should avoid these roads or expect lengthy delays.

Just south of Summit Bridge, multiple crashed vehicles were surrounded by police. It appears three vehicles were involved in a crash at this site, with a black sedan showing a severely damaged bumper.

According to Eckerd, the wreck is connected to the homicide on Camerton Lane. Emergency services radio communications said the crash happened following a police pursuit.

This is a developing story. Check back with Delaware Online for more information as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Townsend homicide investigation related crash closes multiple roads