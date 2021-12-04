Townsend neighborhood reeling after 3 stabbed to death on Camerton Lane

Camerton Lane in Townsend is the picture of suburbia. Six-figure townhouses line the street, with basketball hoops and cars parked out front. Christmas decorations brighten up lawns, and a family rakes their leaves together in front of their house.

But just a few doors down, a New Castle County Police officer sits in his car outside house 302 watching over a yard roped off with yellow caution tape. A puddle of dried blood stains the pavement by the doorstep.

Neighbors said they didn’t know much about the family that lived there. One described them as “very quiet people,” and another called them “loud and obnoxious.” No one seemed to know them personally.

These same neighbors watched from inside their homes Friday afternoon as police swarmed the street after receiving a report of stabbing, according to New Castle County police spokesman Master Cpl. Michel Eckerd.

New Castle County Police investigate on Camerton Lane in Townsend early Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021.

Background: 2 dead, 2 critically injured in Townsend homicide that ended in crash, suspect in custody

Eckerd said that when officers arrived at around 4 p.m., they found a 68-year-old man with stab wounds on the front steps. Inside, a 61-year-old woman was injured and in critical condition. With her were a 53-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man with “severe injuries to their upper bodies” who were both pronounced dead on the scene.

First responders took the 61-year-old woman and the 68-year-old man to the hospital. The 61-year-old later died, Eckerd reported, and the 68-year-old remains in critical condition.

All of the victims were stabbed multiple times, and their identities have not yet been released.

Domestic violence homicides in Delaware: 2 family members die in apparent murder-suicide at Bridgeville's Heritage Shores home

New Castle County Police investigate on Camerton Lane in Townsend early Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021.

The suspect, Donald Grier, Jr., fled the scene when police arrived. Officers drove after him and tried to get him to pull over on Summit Bridge Road near Bethel Church Road, Eckerd said. When Grier didn’t stop, police continued to chase him. The suspect crashed into multiple cars – including a police vehicle – before officers caught him, Eckerd reported. None of those struck were injured, but the crashes temporarily closed Summit Bridge Road between Denny Road and Old Summit Bridge.

Story continues

Grier had “minor injuries” from the crashes, according to reports, and was taken to the hospital. From there, he was moved to police headquarters and charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor, including first-degree murder.

No details of bail or arraignment were immediately available.

More: 'Just so much violence:' Another family, community mourns as Wilmington homicides spike

Friday night’s incident was not the first time law enforcement dealt with Donald Grier, records show. In May of 2020, Grier and his father, Donald Grier, Sr., were caught robbing construction sites in Lewes and Harbeson. They were both charged on multiple counts of burglary, trespassing and theft, according to Delaware State Police.

New Castle County Police investigate on Camerton Lane in Townsend early Friday evening, Dec. 3, 2021.

A domestic violence homicide - not to mention three of them - may seem shocking to people in a well-to-do, “close-knit” neighborhood like Camerton Townhouses, said Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence Director of Advocacy and Policy Mariann Kenville-Moore.

However, Kenville-Moore said domestic violence is “as prevalent” in Townsend as it is anywhere else. The fact that “domestic violence doesn’t limit itself to certain classes” is actually “part of the difficulty” in preventing it, she explained.

Kenville-Moore said family violence often relates to mental health issues or substance abuse and may be harder to predict. In these situations, she recommended calling the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration hotline at 1-800-652-2929.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence in can call the national hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Those in New Castle County can also call the police victim's services unit at 302-395-8000.

Investigation of Friday’s homicides are still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John Mancuso at 302-395-8110 or by email at John.Mancuso@newcastlede.gov. Reports can also be made to the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800 or via Facebook Messenger.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Townsend DE reeling after mass fatal stabbing kills 3 on Camerton Lane