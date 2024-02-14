Township constable in Indy charged with official misconduct, resisting law enforcement

Center Township’s constable, an elected official who carries out evictions, has been charged with misusing her authority in two criminal cases out of Marion County.

Denise Paul Hatch, 64, faces fives charges after police launched an investigation last year following “incidents involving the Center Township’s Constable’s Office.” Investigators worked with the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office, which was appointed as special prosecutor in the case.

Hatch, who was elected in November 2022, was taken into custody Tuesday. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 14.

IndyStar previously reported on an unrelated months-long dispute between the constable and an Indianapolis Small Claims Court judge that boiled over when Hatch attempted to arrest a court bailiff and township employee. When the constable brought the two to the Criminal Justice Center, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies refused to take them into custody.

According to newly filed court documents, the first criminal case against Hatch arose in August, after employees at a Kroger on East 10th Street reported she had left the grocery store carrying produce without paying for the bag.

Store security told detectives Hatch had approached an employee asking to exchange a bag of rotten produce for a new bag of broccoli, but she was told she needed a receipt to do so. Police said Hatch can then be heard saying on a security guard’s body camera footage that she would leave and she’s “taking her damn broccoli.” Customer service associates told police that Hatch repeatedly told them she was a constable and would take the produce.

Hatch is charged with theft, a misdemeanor, and official misconduct, a low-level felony, in the case.

Court records show the second interaction came about two months later, during a traffic stop with one of her deputies. Police said she tried to use her influence to stop the investigation.

An Indianapolis police officer initiated a traffic stop on Craig Regans in the 4000 block of North High School Road after noticing he had expired plates. The officer said the driver also was veering into other lanes, causing other vehicles to swerve.

Police in the affidavit said Regans identified himself as a Marion County deputy constable. The IMPD officer reported that as he was requesting assistance from additional officers, Regans called Hatch, who demanded the officer’s name.

The officer said he asked Regans to get out of the car but heard Hatch on the phone repeatedly say “no.” Regans eventually complied, the affidavit said.

Police say they began interviewing Regans in a patrol vehicle after uncovering a black paddle holster and a Glock .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun in his vehicle and noting he was prohibited from carrying a gun because of a domestic battery conviction.

During the interview, police say, Hatch arrived at the scene, approached the patrol car and tried opening both the right and left passenger-side door. Both of the doors were locked.

Other officers told Hatch to get away from the car, and reported Hatch became “hostile” after realizing Regans was going to be arrested. An officer later told investigators that Hatch said IMPD shouldn't have continued investigating once they found out Regans was a constable.

Prosecutors also charged Hatch with official misconduct in this case, along with misdemeanor counts of attempting to assist a criminal and resisting law enforcement.

IndyStar reporter Sarah Nelson can be reached at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

