Township High School D113 appoints first Black female superintendent; ‘Together, we will … confront our challenges head-on’

After a five-month, nationwide search, a new superintendent was unanimously appointed to lead the Deerfield and Highland Park high school district.

Experienced educator Chala Holland was appointed as superintendent for a three-year term, during a Township High School District 113 Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night.

The superintendent search and Holland’s appointment follows current superintendent Bruce Law’s retirement at the end of this school year. Holland’s tenure will start on July 1, 2024, according to a news release from the school district.

The first Black woman to serve as superintendent in the district, Holland said she is eager to collaborate with staff, parents and the community, to create learning environments for all students to learn and achieve excellence.

“It is with profound humility and honor that I step into the role of superintendent within such a distinguished district, known for its unwavering commitment to nurturing the growth, development and well-being of every student,” Holland said in the news release. “Together, we will leverage our collective strengths, confront our challenges head-on and craft a future that embodies our shared values and goals.”

Holland currently serves as the assistant superintendent of administrative services for high schools at Naperville Community Unit School District 203.

In Naperville, Holland advocated for educational reforms to enhance student growth, achievement and reshape teaching and learning, the release said.

“Teaching and learning is also directly connected to how we support students, how we see them and their full humanity,” Holland said in an interview. “We want to make sure that we’re not just telling kids what to do, but supporting their learning and doing things with them in different ways to shift behaviors, to shift achievement outcomes.”

Fostering community in Naperville schools looked like adding community resource centers at both high schools as a space for students to process behaviors and choices in a learning environment, rather than a punitive one.

“It’s really about being relevant, considering all supports, academically, socially, emotionally that actually address the needs in front of us,” Holland said.

Holland also advocated bringing on new employees in non-traditional school roles. She said this initiative yielded “great results,” helping decrease suspensions, improve attendance and student engagement.

The incoming superintendent started her career at Evanston Township High School, where she worked for a decade as both a teacher and administrator.

“My experience there with my student-teacher, Clayton Taylor, was life-changing,” Holland said in an interview. “His classrooms were magical. I knew that I wanted to have that type of connection, support and level of engagement with students one day.”

Before heading southwest to Naperville, Holland served as the principal of Lake Forest High School and assistant principal at Oak Park-River Forest High School.

In her principal capacities, Holland spearheaded new teaching methodologies and was known to foster cultures of inclusivity and academic excellence for all students, according to the release.

Board President Anne Neumann said during the selection process, which included conversations with stakeholder groups and board discussions, Holland emerged as a “transformative and visionary leader uniquely qualified to propel District 113 forward.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chala Holland to District 113,” Neumann said in a news release. “Not only are her credentials outstanding, Dr. Holland’s work demonstrates her tireless and unwavering commitment to ensure that every student, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to excel and succeed in District 113.”

Holland received her bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University in secondary education with a focus on history. She went on to earn a master’s degree in social and cultural foundations in education from DePaul University and a doctorate in urban educational leadership from the University of Illinois Chicago.

“Since the beginning of my career in education, I have held Township High School District 113 in high esteem, closely following and admiring its remarkable dedication to student success,” Holland said.

